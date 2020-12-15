A case for exports

Foreign exchange is not the problem. It is the diversity and scale of exports.
Even before Covid-19 hit the shores of T&T, manufacturers were facing the challenge of access to foreign exchange. Until then, approximately 80 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange was generated by the energy sector. Since then, the impact of the global pandemic on energy prices has put further pressure on availability and access to foreign exchange—the problem has gotten considerably worse.
Until a business, and ideally the country, is a net foreign exchange earner, these constraints will result in constant demand for a limited supply of foreign exchange. The problem, and challenge, is not foreign exchange, it is the ability of the business to earn it. A re-framing of the problem redirects the effort and focus on the solution. We have to stop talking about a foreign exchange problem and talk about developing our collective and individual export capability.
The only sustainable way for a business to be immune from foreign exchange shortages is to become a net earner of foreign exchange from its own activities. The questions, then, naturally are: How do I achieve this? What are the best opportunities for export where there is a comparative advantage? and What can we do to become more competitive?
The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 12 pillar framework for developing its Global Competitive Index 4.0 provides a framework of factors to assess target market potential. The factors comprise: “Institutions; Infrastructure; ICT adoption; Macroeconomic stability; Health; Skills; Product market; Labour market; Financial system; Market size; Business dynamism; and Innovation capability.”
The results of the 2019 Index revealed that on average, most economies continue to be far from the competitiveness “frontier” which is the aggregate ideal across all factors of competitiveness. This means there are potential spaces for local business to explore to grow their exports and bottom line while contributing to T&T’s competitiveness.
It is unlikely that most local business can ever compete on volume. Therefore, offering niche, high value products/services (which implies quality), is of comparative advantage and would seem to be the best strategy. It is a strategy that has benefits not only for exports but for local consumption locally as well.
As it relates to comparative advantage and competitiveness, exporters (and potential exporters) can harness these useful tools:
1. Focus on core competencies
When a company is truly good at something, the opportunity is there to become great, the best. Doing so gives it comparative advantage and improves its chances of expanding existing markets and penetrating new ones. And as it continues to expand and become more efficient, it will achieve increasing returns to scale.
Exporters can find helpful advice relating to their core competencies in Jim Collins’ book, Good To Great where he analysed ten companies that consistently outperformed the general market for 15 consecutive years. Collins explains that a company unveils its true competitive edge when it discovers three things: what it can be the best in the world at; the factors that drive its economic engine; and what fuels its passion.
Exporters that have the aspiration to achieve and transform their companies from good to great stand a better chance to be successful in export markets and generate more foreign exchange.
2. People make a difference — Attract and retain the best talent
Having the right people is one of the most powerful competitive advantages a company can have. The right people do not have to be micro-managed. You do not need to stimulate passion within them—they exude passion.
These workers don’t make excuses. They execute consistently and they not only find problems but come to you with the solutions. Possessing a workforce full of leaders in this regard is rare and difficult to accomplish but when it is done, the business takes care of its customers and it drives down costs by maximising efficiency.
But how can this be accomplished? A sure way to attract the best talent is to develop a company for which people would love to work by giving workers purpose and the right incentives.
3. Think global
Importantly, according to the US Chamber of Commerce, markets outside the United States represent 73 per cent of global purchasing power and 87 per cent of economic growth. The Organisation for Co-operation and Development, an inter-governmental organisation, adds that today’s 1.8 billion middle class consumers will rise to 5 billion by 2030, with the vast majority living in Asia.
As a result, it is important to reach these markets through exports and/or investments. In many cases, establishing strategic alliances, partnerships and piggy-backing are sound strategies to implement after understanding specific market trends and demographics.
Exporters can begin to implement these strategies at a quicker pace than usual. This is because global supply chains have been disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic and businesses are looking for alternative sources to reduce single source vulnerability and increase supply security. Importers and exporters seeking to make their supply chain more resilient to shocks are now more open to switching suppliers.
Exporters now have a unique chance to reach potential clients. They also have the opportunity to re-establish relationships with past clients that may have switched from their product(s) and started to buy from China or other lower cost producers. These past clients may now be open to reconsidering a new supply relationship because of what has happened with the emergence of Covid-19.
Let’s get started now. Set your targets and goals so that your exports can soar!
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Eximbank Trinidad and Tobago Limited for contributing this article.