A case for exports

ELIZABETH ALEONG, who was unable to walk or talk after suffering a bilateral stroke two years ago, received the Angostura Champions Award 2020 last weekend for her work with special needs children.

Aleong has been working with special needs children, including two of her own, through the Caribbean Kids and Family Therapy Organisation (CKFTO).

She received a trophy and $50,000 which will be put to use for her organisation.

The Champions Award initiative is Angostura’s way of recognising and paying tribute to those in society who give of themselves selflessly to assist others.