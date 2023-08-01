A dream comes to light

Most people see opportunity, but let it slip by, never attempting to grasp it.
Not Princes Town merchandiser Vadewatie Singh.
Realising that there was a scarcity in the marketplace, her family took up the art of candle making eight months ago, teaching themselves how to create white candlesticks by studying videos on YouTube.
Today, after much trial and error, Singh says the family has successfully mastered the craft, producing more than 200 sticks per day from their Palmyra home and selling the 100 per cent white paraffin candles in at least six supermarkets nationwide.
“I just want to show people that they should not give up on their endeavours or dreams,” Singh said.
Supported by her husband, Princes Town taxi driver Adesh and their recently graduated son Amit, Singh says the family was told that items such as candles and matches from large manufacturers had gone scarce in recent times.
Inspired by this, she said, they began to try to make their own, securing a supply of wax but struggling to find a mould.
“The mould was the most difficult thing to make, we had a lot of challenges while making the mould. We went from Moruga to Point Fortin, throughout the whole of South for someone to help us make it and then we came across some ideas, put our heads together, recycled some items at home and we got through. We used reusable items at home and so far, we have been getting through well,” she said.
After showing the candles to friends and family, she said, they were encouraged to continue.
Over the past few months, she said, “AS Candles,” named after her son, Amit Singh, has been distributed to numerous supermarkets in the southern region.
“We have it in a few supermarkets right now and we are trying it out there. It grew because we have it in the six supermarkets, and it is selling pretty good. I have it in Partap Supermarket in Tableland, Palmyra supermarket, S & SR Supermarket and Food Mansion.
“We also sell on Facebook. Someone recently bought some to take to St Vincent. We use paraffin wax and wicks. It’s 100 per cent paraffin wax, nothing artificial.
“We started at 23 candles and now we are making 223 per day,” she said.
AS candles, she said, are currently sold wholesale for $10 per pack of four and $12 per eight pack. Supermarkets, she said, retail the same packs at $12 and $15 respectively.
Singh, 45, said she hoped more than anything to inspire people to persevere and innovate.
“You may have things lying around the place and you could use your ability and strengths to get things done. The younger people should go out there and do things. We used wood to make the moulds, I am not a big company but at least we tried, and we got through. We just wanted the younger people to know, while there is much crime, you can find and do worthwhile things,” she said.