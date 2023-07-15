TRINIDAD and Tobago’s economy is on an upward trajectory buoyed by positive indicators from the latest report from Moody’s Investors Service and the recently published country report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), economist Prof Roger Hosein has said, as he also lauded the Government’s decision to allow migrant children to enter this country’s school system.
“Overall the Moody’s report on the heels of the IMF 2023 shows that the T&T economy is on an upward growth path,” Hosein said.
“Neither of these reports, given their focus, mentioned the Venezuelan immigrants, but this is a tremendous resource that can help to augment the stock of labour and in so doing influence capital flows,” he said.
As such Hosein said the decision to allow Venezuelan children in primary schools is a “huge step in the right direction”.
“It would help these immigrant families to plan better and to make more medium-term decisions. These children would adapt quickly and the subsequent bilingual skills can have a range of long-term benefits for the T&T economy given the high number of Spanish-speaking countries in our neighbourhood,” Hosein said.
“But unless we register the migrant workers and therefore reduce the incentive for them to migrate to the informal sector or the formal part of the non-tradeable sector, we may be shooting ourselves in our feet as the perverse implications for the flow of capital is not trivial,” he said.
Hosein said many people have been urging the Government to manage this system “tighter and wiser”, and he hopes that as growth has returned to the economy and the hands of the State become freer that the necessary resources are ploughed in this direction to make deeper and more informed changes.
Earlier this week Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne stated that the Government is advancing policy geared towards integrating migrant children into the primary school education system by September.
“That trajectory and opportunities I had as a child I would want for every single child in Trinidad and Tobago. I’m saying this not just in theory but to herald the Government’s advances in policy which have brought us to a point where we can look forward to in the very near future,” Browne said.
“Efforts are taking place for this to occur in the coming school year, for at the primary level we can facilitate integration and access to public education by children of migrants,” he said.
There were no talks surrounding the integration of pupils within the secondary school system.
On Monday, Moody’s improved this country’s credit rating outlook to positive from stable.
And it also affirmed the Government of T&T’s long-term local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Ba2.
“Moody’s has indicated that the T&T economy’s resilience would be strengthened by the return to economic growth, which, it has argued would be on account of an anticipated rise in oil production commencing this year,” Hosein said.
“Additionally the report noted that ongoing efforts to diversify the non-energy sector would also contribute to enhancing economic resilience. This is good news as the T&T economy contracted considerably between 2015 and 2021,” he said.
In its report, Moody’s stated: “T&T is a mature hydrocarbon producer with declining domestic supply trends and recoverable gas reserves of about 10 years, elements that expose the sovereign to very high energy transition and economic diversification risks. Low energy prices and supply disruptions have led to annual economic contractions since fiscal 2015.
The economy expanded again by 2.1 per cent in 2022, driven by a strong rebound in the non-energy sector. The government projects the energy sector expand again in 2023 with a renewed boost to oil production after several years of decline, while gas production is projected to pick up in subsequent years with the start of Shell’s Manatee field among others. The capacity to slow the weakening energy production trend would support growth and economic resiliency.”
Hosein said a careful view of the data would indicate that T&T’s oil production declined from 104,400 bopd in 2005 to 56,100 bopd on average in the first quarter of 2023.
“It will be a welcomed development if T&T’s oil production increases in the months beyond March 2023 to levels above 56,100 bopd, as that will enhance government revenues, other things constant,” Hosein said.
“It is unlikely though that the budgeted oil price of US$92.50 per barrel would be attained as for the fiscal year thus far oil prices have averaged below this number,” he said.
In the report Moody’s also stated that: “T&T’s fuel, electricity and water rates are among the lowest globally, underpinning T&T’s large transfer and subsidy bill to households, State-owned enterprises and local authorities at a projected 17 per cent of GDP in fiscal 2023. For fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025, the government projects the transfer and subsidy bill to decline significantly to 14.2 per cent of GDP and to 13.1 per cent, respectively, in the wake of these reforms. The social impact will be mitigated by a shift to targeted direct income transfers.”
“The Moody’s report also noted that there will be a cut in transfers and subsidies as a percentage of GDP in 2023. This is welcomed news, for as transfers and subsidies as a percentage of GDP decreases, it tends to be associated with a higher level of real GDP growth. The Government of T&T should be encouraged to shift any savings in transfers and subsidies towards capital injections in the T&T economy, to widen capital space,” Hosein said.
Moody’s sated that on July 6 a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the T&T Government.
“The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer’s economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer’s institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer’s fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer has become increasingly susceptible to event risks.”
Factors that could lead to
ratings upgrade or downgrade
“A track record of continued primary surpluses as targeted by the Government that places the debt/GDP ratio on a downward trajectory would further strengthen the sovereign credit profile. T&T’s credit standing would also benefit from measures that prove effective in addressing the weakening energy production trend with a boost to oil production, or by accessing gas supplies from neighbouring countries, as these elements would support growth and economic resiliency providing the government additional room to make continued progress with the structural economic diversification agenda,” Moody’s stated.
“Conversely, stalling of fiscal reforms e.g., subsidy reform and tariff liberalisation, as well as a renewed build-up in the debt/GDP ratio would undermine the sovereign credit profile. Significantly weaker-than-anticipated growth stemming from delayed oil or gas projects, or a stagnating non-oil sector, as well as a material drawdown of foreign exchange reserves as a result of capital outflows would adversely affect the sovereign credit outlook,” it stated.