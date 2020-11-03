A new San Fernando under construction

SAN FERNANDO is in the throes of a massive rejuvenation project that promises to bring hundreds of new homes, the rebuilding of landmark sites, the reclamation of coastal land along with the construction of a sea wall, new roads, walkovers and car parks. The jewel in the crown of Trinidad and Tobago’s second city, however, is the redevelopment of its waterfront.
The work going on in San Fernando includes public/private investments and is spread across many ministries and divisions, said Member of Parliament for San Fernando West, Faris Al-Rawi, who said the city has long awaited its turn at the national developmental table.
“Implementation is key as we move from analysis paralysis to action and delivery,” said Al-Rawi, who is T&T’s attorney general.
Greater San Fernando Chamber president Kiran Singh agrees the time has come for San Fernando to get its due, after the injection of over $1 billion by the Government for several developmental projects in the area.
With the sod already turned on the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project, it marks one of the largest regeneration projects to date in Trinidad and Tobago.
While many welcomed the increased activity and job creation by these works, Singh says it was long overdue.
The much anticipated San Fernando Waterfront Project, as well as the construction of the Skinner’s Park Pavilion and the San Fernando Magistrate Court, are already underway.
In April 2017, the Government approved the first phase for this redevelopment project to commence.
Some of the projects to be undertaken include: San Fernando Waterfront coastal wall, San Fernando Waterfront reclamation project, Lady Hailes mixed-use development, a fishing facility, San Fernando Waterfront public car park, Plaza San Carlos historic district, Lady Hailes Avenue widening project and boardwalk.
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDecott) was one of the companies selected by the Government to oversee the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project.
This multi-billion dollar project is set to reclaim 3.8 hectares of coastline at King’s Wharf, in addition to 1.6 hectares to provide accommodation for hotels, a harbour, a new water taxi terminal, and an area for the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and Customs and Excise personnel.
The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has brought both health and financial challenges locally, regionally and internationally. This has created a slow-down of the global economy.
According to Singh, trying to find the right way to boost economic activity moving forward will prove to be a delicate balance of managing risk versus reward for the country.
He says the Government’s vision for the San Fernando Waterfront Project will bring growth and development to the city.
Excited to see the project to completion and what it will mean not just for the people of San Fernando but to the rest of the country, Singh said, “We are excited to see the (Lady Hailes) road widening underway because it will ease traffic congestion coming in and out of the city. After we have the first phase and infrastructural development of the hotels, casinos, and waterfront activity, that will add to commercial activity, which is much needed in the South.
“Port of Spain already has its boardwalk in Chaguaramas and has all these activities on the waterfront; now, it is time for San Fernando to have its own too. It will also serve as an alternative waterfront to Port of Spain.”
“We also notice the Skinner’s Park Pavilion is underway, and we know once that is complete, it will generate sporting and leisure activities that will add monetary value to the coffers of the city,” he said.
Singh said he was pleased San Fernando was finally getting the attention it so desperately needs to further the economic development of the city.
He says while steps are being taken to ensure the overall development of San Fernando, not everyone is getting a piece of the financial pie.
Singh said, “This has been a sore point for us in San Fernando. We have had several meetings to address the absence of local contractors on these projects with the Member of Parliament and the Attorney General as well as management of Udecott.”
Echoing similar sentiments, President of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce, Rampersad Sieuraj, says he welcomes further development in San Fernando and environs, however, the Government must clearly define and ensure timelines and budgets are kept.
He said, “The country at large has not reaped the benefits of projects as outlined in the annual budgetary presentation. Non-implementation has been a noticeable drawback for monies spent. Consequently, if successful completion of these projects is achieved it will assist economic and business activity.”
According to Sieuraj, the next 12 months will be a challenging one not just from a health standpoint, but a business one as well.
He said, “The health and financial aspects of Covid-19 has severely impacted the economy of Trinidad and Tobago, notwithstanding Penal/Debe. To boost economic activity and overall development in Penal/Debe over the next 12 months may prove to be an insurmountable task.
“The Penal/Debe Business Community, cognizant of the need to balance Lives vs Livelihood, look forward to “opening up” of the economy. Further to the same, all established protocols would be observed. A reopening of the economy would allow for business survival, employment opportunities, and a gradual return to normalcy.”
Local contractors who reside within the San Fernando West and San Fernando East constituencies claim they are being overlooked for these projects.
In a recent letter to the Express, contractors said despite assertions that local contractors would be allowed to tender on work packages as a percentage of the overall project works, this has not been the case.
They said selected prime contractors engage only direct-hire labour such as masons, carpenters, steel benders, and labourers.
According to them, this move by the prime contractors leaves no opportunity for the business development of local contractors.
Giving some clarity on the process, Member of Parliament for San Fernando East, Brian Manning said, “Presently the works being done are specialist works (roadworks, electricity, and water). Contractors are invited via public tender. In instances like this, the selected contractors are required to obtain 40 per cent of their unskilled labour from the community. As the projects progress, micro and medium contractors will be engaged for works best suited for their skill sets.”
He said, “The intention is to engage 100 per cent or as many contractors as possible. Selection of contractors will be based on the skill sets required. UDecott is committed to engaging contractors, creating a database, and creating a forum where they will be kept up to date on opportunities available to them throughout the duration of the projects.”
According to Singh, business groups will continue to lobby for local contractors from the South to be given part of these contracts.