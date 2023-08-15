A powerful partnership at the crease

PARTNERSHIPS are extremely important in cricket.
No matter how great of a batsman you are, in cricket you cannot bat without a partner.
And this year for its 11th season, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is returning to the station that first brought it to local audiences, CCN TV6.
And that partnership is committed to working together for at least the next three years.
It is a partnership that both entities believe will be mutually beneficial.
CPL’s chief executive officer Pete Russell said: “We are very excited to be partnering with CCN TV6 for the next three years. One Caribbean Media are a huge part of the media landscape in the region and their involvement will only help the tournament to continue to grow its viewership this year and beyond.”
The broadcast and digital viewership for the CPL last year was 721.8 million making it one of the most watched leagues in world cricket.
TV6’s general manager Richard Purcell said: “TV6 made the decision to acquire the CPL Broadcast Rights, as the CPL is the biggest sporting event in the Caribbean which we knew would bring even larger audiences than we currently have to all our platforms - Free to Air, Cable and Digital.”
“The acquisition of the CPL Broadcast Rights was also a good business decision, in that clients would potentially have access to the hundreds of thousands of viewers who will be viewing the matches live on all our platforms and as such we have designed attractive advertising packages for this purpose,” Purcell said.
Purcell said the One Caribbean Media Ltd (OCM) group has had an excellent business relationship with the CPL for the past 5 years as the radio subsidiary, GEM Radio Five Ltd, has been the Caribbean rights holder for CPL Radio production, commentary and distribution.
CCN TV6 is a television station of the Caribbean Communications Network, which is a subsidiary of OCM.
“The TV6/CPL partnership is therefore an extension of this. The value proposition is strong for both entities in that as OCM is the largest media organisation in the Caribbean, the CPL can now reach more audiences to build the CPL brand as well as to advertise and promote the actual matches, while TV6 benefits by growing its audiences and advertising revenues,” Purcell stated.
Purcell said in addition to the CPL the deal also includes the broadcasting of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League this year.
Last year was the first running of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) with Trinbago Knight Riders being crowned champions.
The tournament also featured Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors.
“The popularity of women’s cricket is increasing not only in the Caribbean but also in the world. The CPL by introducing WCPL to the region and employing the same model as the men’s version, is ensuring the continued growth of women’s cricket and TV6 has been there as a partner from the very start. Indeed for the inaugural tournament in 2022, although TV6 didn’t have the men’s CPL broadcast rights as yet, we carried all the WCPL matches live,” he said.
Purcell said TV6 is committed to ensuring that viewers have the best options to follow the games, including the use of its recently launched app.
“In addition to our traditional viewing platforms viewers can access all the matches live on our website - www.tv6tnt.com. But added to this, we have recently launched the TV6 App which will be streaming all the matches live - The Republic Bank CPL and the Massy WCPL,” he said,
“As such, through our digital platforms, we are making the CPL and WCPL accessible to all. So whether you are at home or not, you can watch the matches via our App or website, on your mobile device in the palm of your hand,” he said.
Purcell said TV6 is also currently running a promotion on the App where users can win branded merchandise and tickets to CPL matches, as well as grand prizes of two trips to the Republic Bank CPL finals in Guyana, inclusive of airfare, accommodation and tickets to the finals.
He assured comprehensive coverage of the highest quality on the part of TV6
“The CPL is producing the matches via an international television production company which will provide match coverage using 21 on-field cameras for each match. They will provide TV6 with HD quality signals via satellite feeds as well as encoded IP feeds for the duration of the tournament. Here at TV6 we have upgraded all our satellite and IP reception equipment to receive the encoded signals and have employed a system of redundancy for each source,” he said.
“This way we expect that viewers will have a comfortable and seamless viewing experience on all our platforms,” Purcell said.
Purcell said all the CPL matches, will be live at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., with the exception on two weekends when the evening matches start at 8 p.m.
The WCPL matches will be at 3 p.m., he said.
In addition to this, Purcell said there will also be a 30-minute highlights package for every match, as well as a TV6 Match of the Day.
The CPL has been named as one of the most watched franchise-cricket T20 leagues in the world.
This year, a total of six teams will be partaking in the tournament, engaging in a total of 34 matches.
The participating teams include the reigning champions the Jamaica Tallawahs (JMT), St Lucia Kings (SLK), Barbados Royals (BBR), Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).
The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia will set the stage for the tournament’s opening clash between the SLK and the JMT.
The tournament is set to transpire across five venues and it will follow the familiar format of a round-robin league phase, followed by the Eliminator, Qualifiers 1 and 2, and ultimately culminating in the final.
The grand finale is slated to take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 24.
The WCPL bowls off at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on August 31 and ends with the final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on September 10.
“So from August 16 to September 24 CPL rules on TV6!” Purcell said.
“Our partnership with the league represents another opportunity for us to continue serving the viewing public with exciting content that is relevant to our shared experiences and allows us to fulfill our mandate of being the number one station in Trinidad and Tobago,” it stated.
“As always, we will maintain the highest standards for our coverage and look forward to a successful tournament,” it stated.