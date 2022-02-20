A priority for Govt

THE GOVERNMENT has made improving the ease of doing business (EODB) a priority of the current Government of Trinidad and Tobago from day one, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said yesterday.
In a news release, MTI said that, as such, ministries and agencies have been aggressively implementing a package of transformative reforms, which are aimed at reducing the time, cost and procedures involved in the major trade and business processes in the country.
While implementation is at various stages, some of these reforms have yielded fruit with the delivery of several trade and business-related government services significantly improving:
Trading across borders
1) Implementation of Business Process Re-Engineering Recommendations-to facilitate the simplification and modernisation of major regulatory processes in the trading environment the Cabinet agreed to the implementation of 45 Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) recommendations. The implementation of these recommendations is being spearheaded by the MTI in collaboration with other key ministries and border agencies. Some of these recommendations include:
(i) E-payments in all Border Agencies–In 2021, implementation of online payments were approved for services provided on TTBizLink, DevelopTT and the Port Community System (that will be developed in the future). In May 2021, exporTT also launched online payments for the processing of all Certificates of Origin applications by exporters. By September 2022, the MTI in collaboration with other ministries will undertake the necessary measures to ensure that the online payments system is successfully launched on both the TTBizLink and DevelopTT platforms for other e-services.
(ii) Development of a Port Community System–to improve interconnectivity among Government platforms, the Government has decided to develop a Port Community System (PCS) which is expected to connect the various IT systems used by stakeholders enabling the intelligent and secure exchange of information which will reduce the time and procedures taken to import and export goods. The PCS will facilitate interconnectivity with TTBizLink, Customs ASYCUDA and the Port NAVIS terminal operating systems.
(iii) Enhancement of the TTBizLink Application Software–the current TTBizLink application software is being enhanced which will result in significant improvements in the cost efficiency, agility and innovation that will benefit all TTBizLink’s stakeholders’ regardless of industry and operations volume. Some key improvements to the system include, inter alia; (a) further automation of processes, (b) inclusion of new e-services and expansion of agencies onto the platform such as; the Fisheries Division, Drug Inspectorate, Poultry Surveillance Unit and Veterinary Public Health Unit etc and (c) improvements in data sharing. The Project commenced in September 2020 and is expected to be completed by November 2022.
(iv) Increased Auto-Approvals by Border Agencies–border agencies are currently implementing an auto approval system for low risk goods to enhance the efficiency of the goods declaration process. This automatic approval feature uses a risk-based approach to assist approving officers in screening goods declarations more efficiency.
(v) Increased Digitisation & Automation–there has been continued effort for all ministries and agencies to fully digitise and automate its services. One of the most recent achievements was via exporTT and the issuance of Digital Caricom Certificates of Origin to exporters through TTBizLink since May 2021.
(vi) Development of a Trade and Business Information Portal–The MTI is currently designing and implementing a trade and business information portal which, once completed, will allow the public to access up to date, step-by-step regulatory guidelines across the entire spectrum of trade and business. Update to date trade statistics will also be provided on the portal when it is launched in April 2022.
(vii) Modernising the Legislative Environment for Trade and Business-The MTI is also resolute in reforming and modernising the legislative environment for business development and has commenced the process of preparing new legislation or reviewing, amending or repealing existing pieces of legislation in collaboration with key stakeholders in order to streamline or harmonise laws and improve the existing legislative framework, making it easier and cost effective to do business in Trinidad and Tobago.
Other reforms
The Ministry of Trade also said the Government has reformed starting a business in T&T with the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) has undertaken a project to develop, configure and install a new Company’s Registry Online System. That project is at an advanced stage and will be fully launched shortly.
The Ministry of Trade also pointed to the implementation of DevelopTT, which is the Automated Construction Permitting System. DevelopTT has significantly reduced the time for construction projects connecting all agencies in the construction application process which is especially beneficial for medium and large-scale development projects and their investors, the ministry said.