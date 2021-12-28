A range of prices at hardware stores

SEVERAL hardware stores have started selling cement across a range of prices after Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) increased the price of its product by 15 per cent earlier this month.
On December 13, TCL informed clients that “we have been absorbing rising input costs for a long time and are now unable to continue to maintain our prices. The main attributing cost factors are natural gas, imported spares and other raw materials that go into the manufacturing of the highest quality cement brands, which you represent”.
TCL, which is majority-owned by Mexico’s CEMEX group, is currently the monopoly supplier of cement to the local market.
Since the new prices came into effect, there have been reports of hardware stores selling cement at different prices.
The Express viewed a bill which showed a customer paid $55 for a bag of cement yesterday.
Another retailer was selling a bag of cement for $48.
The owner of Ramlagan General Hardware, Krishna Ramlagan, told the Express customers are now spending $50 a bag as opposed to $44 before the TCL price increase.
“It was something that had to be done as the mark-up by TCL was by 15 per cent, but we were mindful towards our customers and did not increase by much. Many people have been telling me that our hardware in Couva is one of the most reasonable ones,” Ramlagan said.
Bhagwansingh’s Group marketing manager John Balliram said the price of cement was now $52 VAT inclusive at their locations.
“We are not about price gouging, so the cement price was not a huge mark-up. We have a long-standing relationship with our customers and we would like to keep it so,” Balliram said.
No price structure
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Contractors’ Association Glenn Mahabirsingh said hardware stores across the country would have varying prices, as there was no set price structure.
“The retail price is set by the hardware depending on the cost structure. The competition between hardwares would determine how the price is set. Cement is not an item that has a long shelf life, so owners would want to get off their hands as soon as possible,” he said.
Mahabirsingh said, before the price increase, cement sold in Central at between $43 and 45, in the East at $45, and in Tobago between $55 and $57 a bag.
Now with the increase, hardware stores are retailing cement between $50 and $55 a bag.
Following TCL’s 15 per cent increase, cement importer Rock Hard Distributors Ltd said it had no intention of returning to the domestic market.
In August, Rock Hard closed its doors because of import duties and implemented restrictions in the domestic market for the commodity.
A week earlier in the Senate, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said on learning from TCL that it planned to increase the price of locally manufactured cement, Cabinet took a decision that the ministry should approach COTED (the Caricom agency responsible for trade and economic development) to seek a reduction of the Common External Tariff (CET) on other hydraulic cement from 50 per cent to 20 per cent beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending December 31, 2022.
However, managing director of Rock Hard Distributors Ryan Ramhit told the Express then that this still would not help his business here.