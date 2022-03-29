A splash of strategic imagination

AS Trinidad and Tobago—and the world—slowly shakes off the restrictions of the last two years, companies are still evaluating what their next steps should be. There may still be hesitancy or even disorientation in facing the new realities. In this environment, companies need to ask the question: What are the most immediate needs of our business? The usual approach would be to look at reopening plans to get some sort of foot traffic through the front door. It will be focussed on shoring up systems and policies to remain Covid-safety compliant, and of course, changing policies and procedures for new systems of work and performance management. For certain, there will be the need to define the company’s new future.
But in this new tomorrow, companies which are still struggling to redefine themselves need a splash of imagination, and more so, strategic imagination. The best definition perhaps lies in what it means to have strategic imagination. Umair Haque, business blogger, said that to have strategic imagination is “to be able to imagine fundamentally new possibilities for truly strategic behaviour”, (Harvard Business Review, April 2008, “How Strategic Imagination Happens”). He adds that this is “tremendously difficult because it requires us to put aside yesterday’s tired assumptions and orthodoxies, and begin to actively rethink from scratch the way value can be, should be, must be, will be created”.
This is indeed a wonderful sentiment in principle, but for many it is very hard to put into practice. When an entrepreneur spends years conceptualising and working towards a set of goals for their company based on a model that they have honed and perfected, it is hard to accept that it just won’t work that way anymore. Many of us are accustomed making informal judgement calls based on what we know, and our assumptions often tell us to “do it this way and it will work” or “if you do it that way, it will not.” But the current business environment challenges traditional modes of operation, and underlying assumptions will also have to be challenged. So where are you in this matrix of change?
New types of consumers are now emerging and technology products and services are now relevant to an older, previously-technology-resistant crowd. New products and services are being created based on new consumer expectations. Boards and management teams now need to consider what are the most valid ways to move forward. Smaller firms that do not have a high-powered board and experienced mentors also have the same challenge. In the quest for survival, the introduction of strategic imagination may be one of the most relevant approaches for any size of business.
Building imagination capacity starts with moving your mindset from one of orthodoxy to one of unknown and open possibilities—in short, think beyond the box. Crush the box, deconstruct it and build a new version of what a “box” is, looks like, and how it functions. This is a difficult process because it forces you to remove yourself from your business construct. You will need to be realistic and accept that some people simply do not possess the ability to think outside or beyond the box. It may be necessary to bring in persons who can help you see your business in a completely different way and bring perspectives of new possibility.
Acknowledge that you need to invest time, sweat and money all over again. Entrepreneurs who are not risk-averse will not find this as difficult, but for managers and owners of established businesses this could be scary. How can you risk money and years of experience to change what was once a well-oiled machine into something totally different? However, if you are one of those of companies who does not see your business surviving beyond six to 18 months, then consider perhaps that you again have everything to lose by not trying something different, or reinventing yourself.
Employing strategic imagination means selecting the right people to help you see things differently. People outside of your organisation usually work best for this. They walk with the gift of a clean page and are not clouded by what was, what worked before and what did not. Pick your “imagineers”(credit Disney for the term) carefully and be sure they are people who have the ability to mix ideation with purpose and measurable goals. What you don’t need is a grocery list of fad-ideas that are neither viable in the short-term nor sustainable.
Companies like HP, Twitter, PayPal, Groupon, Shopify and YouTube and are all good examples of successful pivoting stories. Most people don’t know that YouTube started out as an online dating site. Its slogan was, “Tune In and Hook Up.” In time they saw that their platform could host videos with a much wider appeal and resulted in the US$65 million purchase by Google with over 2 billion users worldwide today. Shopify started selling snowboarding equipment online, creating their own e-commerce platform because they did not like what was available. When snowboarding sales did not show promise they recognised that their platform was an asset and began offering it to other companies that wanted a different sales platform. Shopify recorded total revenue of US$1.38 billion in its fourth quarter of 2021, a 41 per cent increase from the comparable quarter in 2020. Gyms and schools that shifted to online incarnations have now attracted new customers, because proximity became a non-issue.
The examples above are tech-driven but they do not mean that if you are not digital, strategic imagination cannot work for you. Consider the hotel chains are now offering rooms as turn-key office spaces, groceries are aligning with delivery companies to become fulfilment outlets and restaurants are retailing high-quality produce.
Of course, some pivots and “imagineering” will be very challenging, but the point is that it can be done. Accept that your definition of tomorrow may no longer be relevant, then get the right people at your table and get on your way.
Join Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist of Google on April 26, 2022 when he will be the feature speaker at “Imagine that…!”, the Chamber’s 2022 annual business meeting. The meeting is a virtual, interactive session that will open the minds of the audience to explore the future possibilities of full connectivity on our planet and what is required of us in Trinidad and Tobago to ready ourselves for this tomorrow. To register e-mail events@chamber.org.tt or call 637-6966 extension 1308).
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks its member, Rachel Stampfli, Founder, Stampfli Consortium, for contributing this article.