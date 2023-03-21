The business community believes President Christine Kangaloo’s statement to work with young people is a positive step and a ray of hope.
In her inaugural speech on Monday, Kangaloo promised that she would try to put in place several objectives which would involve youth.
These include programmes in primary schools to demystify the role of the President, advocacy for the adoption in communities of year-round and youth delinquency prevention programmes such as the panyard model.
Commenting on the President’s statements, Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC) president Ramon Gregorio told the Express yesterday the chamber was heartened by the President’s call to focus on adopting communities, focusing on youth delinquency and to make the Office of the President more accessible and less isolated from the public.
“We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion are the cornerstones of modern society and the President has signalled her intent to govern in such a manner with a willingness and intent to listen to all voices. This is a step in the right direction as we look forward to her tenure with great excitement and expectation,” Gregorio said.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in congratulating Kangaloo on her assumption as President, said given her experience and history of service, the chamber was certain she will serve this “venerable office with honour, bringing fresh perspectives and insights”.
The chamber said it remains committed to working closely towards strengthening cooperation with the Office of the President in the development of the business sector and country.
Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Baldath Maharaj felt that one of the main objectives that stood out in Kangaloo’s inaugural speech was the focus on the youth of the nation.
“Whatever it may be, technological development, democracy, or economic growth; these all lie in the hands of our nation’s youth,” he told the Express yesterday.
“In particular when the President articulated her intentions to work with the youth of the nation and to encourage delinquency prevention programmes, and to open President’s House and grounds to serve the youth of the nation in the areas of culture, art, and intellect, I was very pleased to see such initiatives being embarked on because of the significant positive impact they can have in the quality of life of our nation’s youths,” Maharaj said.
Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce president Kiran Singh said he was pleased to hear President Kangaloo speak about how she intends to revamp and change the way the public interacts with the President’s office.
Singh said Kangaloo’s focus on the youth is of paramount importance, especially with crime on the increase.
