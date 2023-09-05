The Wizdom CRM University Stock Market Game has introduced a groundbreaking digital financial literacy platform that leverages public corporate data and real-time stock exchange information from the US, Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. This collaborative initiative aims to revolutionise financial education through gamification learning and artificial intelligence (AI). It empowers Caribbean university students to own virtual shares directly within the platform. This is a significant leap in an idea that has been evolving for over three decades.
In the late 1980s, the Jamaican government proposed a regional stock exchange, but cross-border trading became possible in 1991, eleven years after. Fast forward to today, the Wizdom CRM platform is strategically positioned after extensive consultations among major stock exchanges in Caricom. The platform is developed following recommendations from the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
This platform is set to drive cross-border social impact investing and equip students with a profound understanding of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Supported by AI tutor Isabella, students will gain real-time insights into local and international companies, enhancing their academic pursuits and preparing them for success in the 4th Industrial Revolution.
The University Stock Market Game Platform (SSMG) aligns perfectly with sustainable investing practices, in line with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goal Number 4 (SDG4). This initiative has garnered strong support from corporate stakeholders, including RBC Royal Bank T&T, Ramco Industries, and Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd. Their commitment to sponsor 1,200 University of the West Indies (UWI) students is poised to make a substantial impact. These sponsorships not only enable students to participate in the program but also kickstart their financial literacy journey, which has become a vital life skill.
University students participating in this program gain hands-on experience managing portfolios with a starting balance of US$50,000 in a virtual account. They use UN ESG criteria to budget, save, and invest. The practical application of knowledge allows students to understand the impact of sustainable investing and make informed investment decisions aligned with their values, contributing positively to society.
Recognising the program's potential, the Ministry of Education in Trinidad and Tobago has approved its implementation in primary and secondary schools. Additionally, CTS College of Business and Computer Science, an accredited institution recognised by the Accreditation Council locally, has signed an MOU as a registered tertiary education partner. The platform's
recruitment feature simplifies the job application process for students and employers alike.
This initiative aligns with Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles' vision at The UWI of preparing the institution for investment readiness and contributing to the Caribbean capital markets' growth. The University Stock Market Game Platform is a transformative learning tool, positively impacting the region's financial literacy. Interested students can participate at https://universitystockmarketgame.ai/ or register to attend the mobile app launch https://reporting.virtualstockmarketgame.com/publish/fd76a2f7-cc5e-45e3-8063-3baa269bdf4b