FORMER business executive Wilfred Sidney Knox was remembered yesterday as a visionary, patriot, and someone who defended his country in World War II.
Knox, 98, the former chairman and chief executive officer of what was then the Neal and Massy conglomerate passed away last week.
His funeral was held yesterday at the Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval.
His nephew Jeffery Herrera recalled during the eulogy that his uncle was instrumental in assisting the former managing director of the Trinidad Express and chief executive officer and chairman of Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Kenneth Gordon to start the Express newspapers, as he believed that the country needed another major newspaper to counterbalance the existing newspaper of the day.
Herrera said it was Knox’s vision that helped contribute to establishing the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. He told mourners that Knox volunteered for the Allied Forces in the battle against Nazi Germany in World War II, along with becoming the leader of the largest conglomerate (what was then Neal and Massy).
Also speaking about his legacy was his granddaughter Cristina Legarza who remembered her grandfather as being positive about the future of Trinidad and Tobago.
Legarza said everyone came to Knox for advice, not only business colleagues, but his children, grandchildren, and friends as well.
“He was a source of counsel to many of the people around him, not only in business but in his personal life, and he would be greatly missed by all,” she added.
Officiating the service was Fr Ashton Pierre, who referred to Knox as an outstanding citizen and patriot, who contributed to the development of Trinidad and Tobago.
Among the mourners were former CCN chairman Gordon, former finance minister Winston Dookeran, businessman Arthur Lok Jack, outgoing chairman of Massy Group Robert Bermudez, incoming chairman Robert Riley, Massy Group president and chief executive officer Gervase Warner, Downtown Owners and Merchants Association president Gregory Aboud, along with members of the sailing fraternity and officers from the Air Guard.