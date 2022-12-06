A winner all the way

Trinidad and Tobago has a big appetite for ice cream (a staggering 1.03 million metric tonnes were imported last year) but the winner of the 2022 Champions of Business Entrepreneurship Award, A&J’s Homemade Ice Cream, aims to satisfy all our cravings. To date they serve up to 120 flavours, including some that are designed to grab the attention of the most adventurous connoisseurs.
Their palette includes unique flavours like doubles, salt prune, Thai coconut curry and ginger turmeric, all of which draw on this country’s culinary smorgasbord. Some flavours are seasonal, based on the availability of natural fruits and inputs, but new combinations and flavours are regularly innovated. Most of their ice-creams are eggless as are the waffle cones they make. They also cater to niche markets with sugar and dairy-free options.
A&J’s is the brainchild of the husband-and-wife duo of Anthony and June-Ann Henry. Whether by divine inspiration, gut instinct, or simple chance, Anthony always had the idea to sell ice-cream, which was supported by June-Ann. The couple considered it but shelved the idea for a while as both were in full-time employment. However, the demands of motherhood after their first child led June-Ann to quit her job. Renting and needing more income, they knew they could not continue in the same mode. Literally scraping together what cash they had, they decided to try selling the home-made ice cream that they had been experimenting with for a while.
With the kind permission of their then landlord, they boldly launched out in front their apartment in mid-April of 2017, fully outfitted with a single plastic table and cooler. They offered their four flavours of chocolate, peanut, cookies & cream and coconut to passersby. Consistent work paid off and after a while they upgraded to an umbrella, and then a tent; after some months, they got a food cart. Finally, in February, 2018, they opened their first shop on Caroni Savannah Road where they are still located.
Social media was a boon for marketing, and it is still the main form of promotion for this self-made entrepreneurial team. They also sold at the Santa Cruz Green Market and other similar venues. At the same time they were engaging in training and incubator programmes. First, through CARIRI /Unicomer, where they were named Most Progressive Entrepreneur, receiving a grant.
Subsequently, they were part of a business hatchery by Shell LiveWire with Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago. Here, they again received a small winner’s pot. During this period, the going was indeed tough, with time being divided between their growing family, sales at markets and trainings. They are, however, happy that they were able to self-fund their business, apart from the mentioned grants. In 2019, they were awarded the TTMA’s Manufacturer of the Year for their efforts.
Business was stable enough so that in early 2020, they launched a second outlet in Couva. This unfortunately, did not survive Covid-19 times, but they were able to recover from the loss and in early November, 2022, opened another store at Brentwood Mall, Chaguanas.
At A&J’s, uncompromising quality is their trademark. Customers can dine in or take away, samples are free of charge, and the staff of nine will greet you with welcoming smiles. They now expect that with the publicity around the Entrepreneurship Award, they will be meeting several new customers. They are always happy to see new faces, even more so after the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
June-Ann says, “I think we’re coming out of it now. The pandemic period was tough on small manufacturers and retailers like us but we were still able to maintain our quality of product and service. During the lockdown we were operating with online orders and home delivery which was another type of education, but we managed it successfully. Our loyal customers stood by us and I have to say a really big ‘thank you’ to them. From the feedback, we are getting lots of word-of-mouth referrals so we know how important our customers are.”
June-Ann and Anthony also know how important it is for start-ups to support each other. They encourage other entrepreneurs to develop their businesses by allowing them to do pop-ups at each store on their busiest days. It’s rent-free and they don’t have to split sales income, plus they get to tap into A&J’s loyal client base.
This young couple has big plans for the business—opening multiple outlets across the country, and distributing through supermarkets. The goal is to make A&J a household name. For this, they will need to increase their production capacity, which they are working towards. They are also looking at tapping into the wider Caribbean market and have begun to do the necessary research while investing in equipment.
The Chamber is proud of these young entrepreneurs who have demonstrated so much innovative capacity and determination. As Anthony likes to say, “We only fail when we give up.”
It is the spirit that Trinidad and Tobago needs to move forward. Congratulations on your achievements and winning the Entrepreneurship Award for 2022.