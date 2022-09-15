Kicking off day one of the two-day XXIV Annual Conference of Human Resource Managers of Central Banks in the Caribbean Region under this year’s theme of “Celebrate! Rebirth... Re-engage...Rejuvenate” held at the Central Bank in Port of Spain, yesterday, Abdool-Richards commended HR executives for being able to manage the unexpected pressures of amending human resource policies, dealing with different types of leaves due to Covid-19, scheduling shifts for employees to work remotely versus in office, establishing additional health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus at work, among other things.
During her feature address entitled “Managing through a pandemic, an HR perspective”, Abdool-Richards said, “I would like to celebrate the unsung heroes and the hidden heroes, not just heroes, but superheroes that are the HR management practitioners who support the entire medical response, who have been supporting the bellies and the actual engines that keep our country running; to support the health service sector, which would be the energy sector, the retail and manufacturing sector and of course the banking and financial sector. HR professionals really are the backend support to the first responders, because, if there were no workers to support these organisations, if there was an inappropriate skill mix to support the organisation, or staff shortages as we have all experienced, that has been a global challenge, there would be no company. There would be no organisation. And, there would be disruption in business continuity.”
She said, “Now, I speak to you here this morning as a healthcare professional and as a physician, as someone who has been involved in leading the parallel healthcare system under the supervision of the Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. I also speak to you from the perspective of being a director on certain private sector and public sector boards, where I sit as a member of the HR committee.”
‘Opportunity in adversity’
Abdool-Richards said HR managers have been dealing with trauma and stress long before the pandemic.
“HR managers simply put, provide that emotional space. HR managers are the ones that everybody calls. They say ‘call HR’ and I have engaged with so many HR managers over the last two and a half years, and I have to commend them. HR managers have been dealing with trauma and stress long before the pandemic. They are the ones that have to deal with the industrial relations personnel. They are the ones that have to break bad news about incentive packages. They have to break bad news when there is a restructuring exercise. But, who really is out there to support those HR managers? Who collaborates with them?... And, lo and behold in March 2020, like the rest of the world, they were faced with a situation that has been characterised by fear, uncertainty, and at points hopelessness and despair,” she said.
“The unprecedented crisis which the Covid-19 pandemic has shaken every single organisation globally, across all sectors. And, this challenging environment has really been one which managers and the human resource practitioners attached to organisations have had to bear the brunt of the issues and concerns around it. They have had to find ingenious solutions. They have had to have a level of strategic agility because they are now tasked with the bottom line which is firstly and primarily, the physical health of all the employees as well as their families,” she added.
Looking at the glass half full yesterday, Abdool-Richards highlighted that the Covid-19 pandemic also brought with it, opportunity in adversity as staff have been able to adapt to rapidly changing conditions, become more agile and by allowing staff to work remotely, some industries have also reported increased productivity from staff.