ABIL’s strategy is to increase exports

DESPITE the uncertain business climate caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the manufacturing sector is aggressively seeking new export markets and in some instances acquisitions.
Associated Brands Industries Limited (ABIL), the local manufacturer and distributor of snack foods, chocolate confectionery, biscuits and breakfast cereals, has acquired the OCHO brand of organic chocolates, which was based in Oakland, USA.
ABIL Group CEO/deputy chairman, Nicholas Lok Jack, in an interview with Express Business last Friday, said the company’s mission is always to expand its portfolio. He said the discussions that led to the acquisition began in Oakland in July 2019 with OCHO’s chief executive officer, as ABIL believed it was an excellent product that could add to its 280-item product line.
Lok Jack revealed that the actual acquisition took place in early 2020. The economics of continuing to produce the chocolate in Oakland were not conducive, so the company decided to go ahead with the acquisition, but with the intention to move the plant to their manufacturing facility at Bhagoutie Trace, San Juan.
However, Covid-19 struck in the middle of trying to work out the logistics of moving the chocolate plant to Trinidad, along with still supplying the product to the US market.
“What we had to do was build enough stock, in order not to disrupt our supply to the US market and then ABIL had to disassemble the line, ship the line, and reassemble the line when it arrived in Trinidad in the midst of Covid which was quite a challenge. The exercise was also costly, running into the millions.
“Logistically, with our borders closing from March 23, 2020, we could not get engineers, so we pretty much had to reassemble and recommission ourselves with the help of Teams and Zoom virtual platforms. It took about six months to get all the equipment here and ready to produce and in September 2021, we did our first shipment to the US from our manufacturing plant from Trinidad,” Lok Jack explained.
The executive said the OCHO chocolates are 100 per cent certified organic, non-genetically modified, fair-trade and gluten-free. A vegan option was tweaked for this market, hence why the brand was only launched last week in supermarkets and other distributing outlets.
He said the cocoa used in the OCHO chocolates comes from a variety of origins that have their organic and fair trade certifications.
“We only use fine-flavoured cocoa origins from the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia,” said Lok Jack.
Asked how much the acquisition cost, Lok Jack did not wish to divulge the actual figures. His only comment was it is a significant investment the company made.
He said 50 persons were hired and trained to operate the new OCHO plant.
Target market
Lok Jack said in the world today, healthier and sustainable options are important to consumers and ABIL is changing the game of the market by making premium certified organic chocolates accessible. The core customer, he believes, seems to be from age 18 to 40.
He noted that only certified organic products guarantee:
• No toxic and synthetic pesticides or fertilisers
• No genetically modified organisms (GMO) ingredients
• No antibiotics or synthetic growth hormones.
• No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
• No sewage sludge or irradiation.
The cost for the pouch of chocolates is $25, while the chocolate bars are priced at $10, he said.
Export market expanding
Lok Jack said as with the Catch bar, ABIL plans to export OCHO to other countries. Among the potential export markets are Panama, Canada, Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, Taiwan, Jamaica, St Lucia and Barbados.
Furthermore, Lok Jack elaborated that the end game is always to increase exports and find new markets.
He said the current global supply chain disruptions are significantly impacting the timelines for exporting goods.
“We have to order more raw materials three to four months in advance, due to disruptions. This means the stock is picking up more space at the warehouses for inventory that is not going to be used immediately. Not to mention the cost of shipping freight is four times more than it used to be. And availability of containers has also started to become a major problem in the US and the problem is also happening in Trinidad,” Lok Jack said.
Despite these challenges, the businessman said ABIL’s export numbers are up and the company is a net foreign earner, as 65 per cent of its total revenues are from foreign sales.
With respect to the new trade and business portal which was launched last month by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Lok Jack said while he was not aware of all the facts of the portal, he believes that digitisation and moving forward along with a seamless transferral of different documents online is always a step in the right direction.
He said in terms of the export side on the portal, ABIL would not necessarily use it to create new exports as it is important to set up face to face meetings for the markets the manufacturer wants to enter. This allows the exporter to get a feel of how that country operates and thinks.
Innovation
Questioned how ABIL was progressing coming out of the several lockdowns instituted by governments in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Lok Jack said the workers and company have pivoted and become more innovative, to keep the brand growing.
“We have something else up our sleeve, but I cannot let the cat out the bag yet, but everyone will know when the time is right. This pandemic has shown how resilient my team is and how they adjusted their work life, to keep pushing the company’s vision.”
In September 2021, Catch started selling in the Republic of Cyprus and n an interview back then Lok Jack said discussions involved three years of back and forth, searching markets, getting the right distributor and also getting distributors who are on their same wavelength.
ABIL’s Mocha Chocolate, a blend of chocolate and coffee, hit the local market last April. The company started exporting Mocha in September and new markets are currently being explored.
Lok Jack added that it seems to be a favourite, because of the coffee blend.
Asked why ABIL sought to acquire OCHO when there are other brands on the market, Lok Jack said: “Great tasting products was the absolute key. Additionally, even in the global qrena this type of organic certified candy bar is extremely rare. There are a number of organic, plain chocolate bars as in pure chocolate tablets but no candy bars mixed with different fillings.”