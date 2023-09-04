AC units hot seller

Air-conditioning units seem to be the preferred choice for people seeking to cool themselves down from the extreme heat over the past few days.
Meteorologist Gary Benjamin told the Express in a telephone interview, “The heat is being caused by the lack of rainfall combined with the absence of clouds to prevent the radiation in the atmosphere”. He also explained that climate change was another reason for the heat.
The Express spoke with both large and small businesses, which indicated that there has been an increase in the sale of air-conditioning units. The owner of Starbreeze Contracting Services Ltd., located in Mt Hope, observed an increase in the number of first-time customers. He noted that a number of customers explained that the installation of the units was a last resort for them because the heat was unbearable.
The owner of Q.G. Air-Condition Service in St James, noted that while there was no notable increase in first-time air-conditon customers, there was a notable increase in existing customers requesting additional services. He also observed the increase of several first-time installations in schools, such as Chaguanas North Secondary School, Valencia Secondary School, Mt Hope Secondary School and Tranquility Secondary School.
The Public Relations Officer for Courts Trinidad, Shahad Ali, noticed the increase in air-conditioning unit sales and tower fans during the last week. He also noted that there was a greater preference for the air-condition units as opposed to the fans.