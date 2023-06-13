Academics from Ghana, US to attend Mango Festival

FOR mango lovers near and far, the Network of Rural Women Producers of Trinidad and Tobago (NRWPTT) will launch its annual mango festival on July 1.
The NRWPTT will showcase Trinidad and Tobago’s various mangoes and their economic potential.
Gia Gaspard Taylor, president of the NRWPTT, recently spoke in a telephone interview with the Express Business to discuss the festival’s history and how it has grown to become a yearly fixture on the calendar.
“When a professor from UWI challenged us to do something about mangoes, in 2008, after much discussion with stakeholders, director Gregg Rawlins, the InterAmerican Institute for Corporation on Agriculture (IICA), the Ministry of Agriculture, and then Tourism Development Company in 2009 on the grounds of IICA, the Trinidad and Tobago Mango Festival was launched,” she said.
Gaspard Taylor claims that the festival has taken place at various locations across Trinidad and has become well-known locally, regionally, and internationally.
She stated that the festival has been held at The University of the West Indies Field Station from 2010 to 2015, then at the Macoya Market, and finally at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
It was also held on the San Fernando Promenade and Toco and at the Lloyd Best Institute in Tunapuna until it went back to The UWI in 2022.
“This year, the Mango Festival will be an international event, so in addition to our colleagues at UWI St Augustine, there will be visiting academics and researchers from the University of Ghana, Purdue University in the US, in addition to a delegation from the Ghana Chamber of Commerce. Several sister organisations within Caricom have also pledged support for the event. We will build on these academics, researchers and other stakeholders to forge alliances for collaboration on further studies on the mango,” she said.
According to Gaspard Taylor, the festival has attracted partners from Suriname, St Lucia, and Grenada.
Additionally, it has received attention at annual conferences conducted at UN Headquarters by the Organisation of American States and the Commission on the Status of Women.
The fruit-lovers’ affair has also received backing from the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference in Malta and the Commonwealth Women in Government Conference in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The aims of the event include increaseing public knowledge of the fruit’s creative uses and positive effects on health.
Some of these include assisting women from rural communities by providing a forum for them to promote their products and services.
Gaspard Taylor said the festival also aims to boost the local tourism sector while fostering the expansion of the mango industry.
“The annual mango festival was our flagship event for several years. Our medium-term goal is to conduct studies on the mango industry in Trinidad and Tobago and to provide information on which structured programmes for its expansion can be developed. The process will further improve the capacity of stakeholders within the industry for increasing the supply of mangoes and for making value added products from the fruit. There is also the added benefit to the community through opportunities for investment in rural women. These activities will support the development of agriculture-related and rural businesses. It will benefit small fruit farmers and farmer groups who require support to diversify current operations into more market oriented agriculture and improve their livelihoods,” she said.
Every year, the mango season typically lasts from May to September, and there are more than 60 different types in Trinidad and Tobago.
Julie, Rose, Calabash, Doux Doux, and Starch are only a few examples.
The NRWPTT is a national umbrella group comprised of over 600 small enterprises and individuals that was founded in 1995.
The group has teamed with numerous local and regional groups with a focus on rural women in business and rural communities.
Among them are the IICA, the Ministry of Food Production , the Commonwealth Foundation, the Tourism Development Company, the Ministry of Gender Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI), and the Ministry of Labour, to name a few.
She stated, “Last year, the Mango Festival was presented over a two-day period, hosted by the High Commissioner of Barbados and the Embassy of Suriname.”
The 17th Trinidad and Tobago Mango Festival will take place this year the JFK Auditorium, The UWI, St Augustine. The theme of the event is “Mango, the Super Food, for the Inner and Outer Body”.