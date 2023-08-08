Addressing climate risk data gaps to support financial stability

QUANTIFYING climate-related risks is crucial to conducting effective risk assessments in the financial sector, but efforts have been hindered by severe data shortcomings.
Some central banks, supervisors, and financial institutions are ahead of the curve in exploring the impact of physical and transition risks related to climate change through advanced techniques such as stress testing and scenario analysis.
However, many of the approaches and methodologies explored in advanced economies are challenging to deploy in small island developing states owing to inadequate datasets, as well as limited technical expertise and resources.
These compound common hurdles in the field of climate risk, such as inconsistencies in methodologies to project climate data and the short supply of robust approaches to link climate risk drivers to economic and financial sector variables.
Researchers, policymakers, and supervisors have underscored the critical role of high-quality, sufficiently-detailed, and accessible climate data to inform decision-making to support the financial sector’s stability.
There is considerable uncertainty in the trajectory of climate risk drivers and the extent to which they may impact the environment.
Global temperature pathways are influenced by the implementation of national climate mitigation policies and technologies, especially within the largest carbon-emitting economies.
The high degree of uncertainty suggests that outcomes may be subject to significant model risk.
Climate risks, especially physical risks, are unprecedented and occur over a long-term horizon.
Historical data are therefore less useful in modelling future environmental impacts.
The extent to which global temperature paths affect the economic and financial impact of climatic events is dependent on the existence of potential mitigants, such as insurance protection, sustainable technologies, behavioural response, and government support.
Numerous assumptions must be applied for the aforementioned factors, which introduces multiple layers of uncertainty.
This gives rise to inconsistencies in the data and underlying methodologies supplied by various providers to model the impact of changing climate risk drivers on financial sector variables. More than one potential trajectory for risk drivers should be evaluated to consider these uncertainties.
Climate risk drivers lie outside the financial system, presenting several data compilation challenges. Transition risk drivers such as national mitigation and adaptation policies, “green” technologies, and investor or consumer sentiment can influence greenhouse gas emissions and, by extension, global temperature pathways.
In turn, physical risk drivers are related to temperature pathways, which have implications for projected hazards and long-term changes to climate systems. The projection of environmental data such as temperature increases, extreme weather events, sea level rise, and changing rainfall patterns is beyond the purview of central banks and supervisors. As a result, engagement with public agencies, commercial data providers, and climate science experts is required to close some of the existing data gaps and translate risk drivers into environmental impacts. Within a particular country, climatic effects vary by geographic location and sector of activity. The supervisory authority may not collect financial institutions’ geographic and sectoral exposures on standard regulatory returns, or may collect at insufficient granularity. Moreover, data may not be housed at the financial institution or collected in a consistent manner.
The overall risk to the health of financial sector balance sheets due to climate-related risks is a function several variables or climate risk indicators. The construction of such indicators requires the integration of several detailed datasets with sufficient coverage of a range of potential hazards within a region and their probabilities of occurrence, carbon emissions intensities, the location and value of exposures, vulnerability of exposures, and socio-economic and financial feedback effects.
Although gaps and shortfalls exist, in moving towards its Paris Agreement commitments, Trinidad and Tobago has taken steps to improve data collection related to climate change.
Notable advancements include establishing a National Climate Mitigation Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) System. The MRV System (in conjunction with a Knowledge Management System) was launched in 2019, under the purview of the Environmental Management Authority.
It facilitates:
(i) collecting, collating and verifying all data related to greenhouse gases from all emitting entities; (ii) tracking the progress of meeting National Determined Contributions; (iii) and monitoring mitigation actions and financial support received for climate change-related initiatives.
While the MRV has been in operation since its launch, it still requires incorporation into law in order to mandate reporting and submission of mitigation plans.
Notwithstanding, a national greenhouse gas inventory (GGI) for Trinidad and Tobago (from 2006—2018) was compiled by the Ministry of Planning and Development. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Central Bank) noted, in its strategic plan for 2021 to 2026, intentions to integrate environmental issues and climate change into policy considerations.
Projects such as the MRV and GGI are welcome additions to address data gaps as, at the institutional level, incorporating climate-related issues into risk management practices appear mixed. This was based on the findings of a survey, issued by the Central Bank in 2020, where respondents generally noted that attempts to incorporate and assess the impact of climate change are ongoing.
At the regulatory level, this data will assist the Central Bank in its ongoing efforts to integrate climate risk into financial sector supervision, including through the development of scenario analysis and stress testing.
Trinidad and Tobago’s First Biennial Update Report to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change listed several actions that will be taken in the next few years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions—as an example, an e-mobility policy that will phase in electric vehicles.
As mitigation strategies can have unintended side effects on institutions with climate-related exposures, to ensure consistency with international best practices, it is essential to collate data that allows for incorporating transition risks in the regulatory stress testing exercise.
This column was first published as part of the Central Bank’s 2022 Financial
Stability Report.