Adopt a River receives $34m

The Green Fund announced yesterday that it is going to contribute $34 million to WASA’s Adopt a River Programme (AARP).
In a statement, the Green Fund executing unit said the programme was originally launched by WASA in 2012 with the aim of monitoring and addressing water pollution in rivers throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
In order to increase the success of this venture, WASA has partnered with communities in close proximity to rivers of interest, in order to develop a sense of ownership and pride among members of the community for their watershed and wetlands.
“Stewardship of Trinidad and Tobago’s watersheds and rivers has been poor due to unplanned growth, poor land-use practices and widespread pollution. Therefore, there is an urgent need for Trinidad and Tobago to become more environmentally and economically proactive through the conservation and sustainability of the natural resources. The most important of these is water, which sustains life and is used by all sectors of the economy,” said the Green Fund.
The Green Fund, which is part of the Ministry of Planning, noted that in T&T the major sources of water pollution—such as inadequate sewage treatment, oil pollution, domestic and industrial effluent releases and agricultural run-off—have been generated by people.
Therefore, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago must take individual and collective responsibility to address these issues through education to change behaviour, perceptions and attitudes, the environment-funding agency said.
It said the first phase of the Adopt-a-River Programme was initiated in 2012 in the Guanapo watershed, involving the Water Resources Agency (WRA) conducting a watershed assessment to determine the health of the watershed and the possible interventions necessary for rehabilitation. The lack of a community group was identified as a major challenge towards coping with the many environmental issues within the watershed. As a result, WASA facilitated the formation of a community group entitled the Guanapo Community Environmental Development Organisation (GCEDO), which was trained by staff of WRA in various areas of water resources management from a community perspective.
It was on the Guanapo model the AARP evolved into the structure it fits today, one of stakeholder collaboration in watershed management and monitoring.
In the statement, the Green Fund said: “The AARP is presently supported by the Adopt a River Secretariat which is guided by an Adopt a River Steering Committee. Registered participants are encouraged to adopt either an entire watershed or part thereof, to implement projects that will promote and execute water resource management, conservation and protection.”
Adoption can be direct in the form of active participation or indirect through funding or sponsorship. Current projects are continuously monitored and supported by the Secretariat and Steering Committee.