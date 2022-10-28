Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

LOCAL package company Aeropost on Thursday rolled out its smart parcel locker network in Trinidad to provide customers with a convenient, safe, fast and technologi­cally advanced last-mile delivery solution.

In a news release, Aeropost managing director in Trinidad Gillian Rodriguez Clark said: “The roll-out of this first to market state-of-the-art, technologically advanced last-mile delivery solution, reflects our commitment to our customers through innovation by making online shopping simple, convenient and safe, with the extra benefit of being contactless in this current climate where Covid is still a concern.”