Aeropost launches locker network in Trinidad

LOCAL package company Aeropost on Thursday rolled out its smart parcel locker network in Trinidad to provide customers with a convenient, safe, fast and technologically advanced last-mile delivery solution.
In a news release, Aeropost managing director in Trinidad Gillian Rodriguez Clark said: “The roll-out of this first to market state-of-the-art, technologically advanced last-mile delivery solution, reflects our commitment to our customers through innovation by making online shopping simple, convenient and safe, with the extra benefit of being contactless in this current climate where Covid is still a concern.”
She added: “This new Aeropost smart-locker solution powered by our partner, ClickBox, provides the largest network of smart lockers throughout Trinidad.
“Thanks to our partnership with Massy Stores and Unipet, we can now offer customers the opportunity to collect at 13 select locations around the island, seven days per week and in some instances 24 hours per day. Now, isn’t that convenient?”
Aeropost International was acquired by Click Partners Ltd in 2021. The group also owns ClickBox, which powers the last-mile delivery solution. The group’s mission is to provide agnostic last-mile solutions through cutting-edge technology to online consumers.
“The smart-locker solution makes it easy for existing Aeropost customers to collect their packages in just a few minutes with our innovative, safe and convenient collection solution.”
The delivery company said the benefits of its smart-parcel locker network are also not limited to Aeropost customers. It is also available for businesses and organisations that seek a convenient method to handle exponential growth in e-commerce and local package volume by offering a delivery solution for their businesses.
ClickBox CEO and Bahamas in-country CEO of Aeropost Gershan Major noted, “Today marks a red-letter day for our Aeropost customers and other online merchants here in Trinidad and soon to be Tobago.
“I am extremely pleased to be a part of such a pivotal and game-changing event. ClickBox Solutions is the first fully integrated technology, last-mile pickup and delivery solution. We are focused on improving the relationship, enhancing trust and ensuring the security of package delivery between senders and customers is seamless. We are industry agnostic, and we are focused on developing customised solutions that work.
“Our Aeropost smart parcel lockers, powered by ClickBox, is a system and delivery infrastructure providing an agnostic last-mile solution to online businesses and organisations, purposed to modernise and simplify the delivery and collection process for companies and customers across the region.”
By providing both pre-configured and customised options, Aeropost is giving organisations and SMEs the choice and flexibility to select the Aeropost smart-locker solution that matches their requirements and the needs of the clients they serve, the company said.