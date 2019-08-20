Affordability and legality

The previous three articles exposed counterfactuals, those being baseless claims, hypotheses or beliefs. In those cases, I dealt with large-scale toxic untruths, shamelessly promoted by those who know better. All that is in it.
This week I continue my Season of Reflection, turning to T&T’s housing policy and programme. The Housing Policy (2002) was implemented via the National Housing Authority (NHA), which was succeeded in 2005 by the Housing Development Corporation—established by the HDC Act. This week’s counterfactual is that our housing policy and the HDC are dedicated to producing affordable housing.