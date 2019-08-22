AG urges groups to peruse non-profit bill

CHARITIES, volunteer groups and religious bodies have again been urged to view the Non-Profit Organisations Bill, 2019 as a means of protection for themselves and for Trinidad and Tobago’s reputation abroad.
Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi yesterday further defended the proposed bill, due to be laid in Parliament when it reopens next month, saying the legislation would help Government create a “sword and shield” to protect the country from organised crime including the deliberate or inadvertent funding of terrorism, arms trading and human trafficking.