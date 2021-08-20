Agents implore Govt: Reopen real estate business

AFTER almost four months of lockdown restrictions imposed by the Government, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) is urgently calling on the Government to take necessary steps to reclassify the real estate sector as an essential service.
TTCSI and Association of Real Estate Agents (AREA) president Mark Edghill said the real estate sector is essential to the economic stability of the country and allowing it to collapse will make it much harder for the sector to rebound.
“While the real estate sector has been closed and the registered professionals that respect the law have been waiting and pleading to be allowed to re-open their businesses, Government continues to randomly open higher risk businesses and services. What was thought to be an oversight now appears to be a flagrant disregard for the sector and its many formal and informal appeals to re-open.
“AREA has provided evidence, guidelines and protocols proving that real estate services can be conducted safely due to the extremely low risk of exposure to the public. “The sector is not only a major contributor to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it also has a positive impact on many downstream services including material supplies and generates a high demand for labour, stimulated by property sale, renovation and rental activities.”
Important to T&T’s GDP
Edghill said real estate activity as a percentage of GDP contribution increased from 1.8 per cent in 2015 to 2.4 per cent by the second quarter of 2020.
“Prime Minister Keith Rowley noted at a press conference on July 31 that the Ministry of Finance was a major advocate for re-opening of the real estate sector due to the substantial amount of revenue being lost to the State as a consequence of its continued closure,” he said.
Edghill explained that last year AREA submitted to the Ministry of Health detailed industry operating protocols for review and approval.
“Agents have been trained to conduct meetings and viewings in line with established protocols. Contact with all other parties is also limited and is often digital or electronic. The association is closely regulating its members,” Edghill lamented.
He added that AREA members have reported that the trauma of the pandemic has resulted in members looking to relocate back home for fear of economic and social collapse.
“New remote work options make this a viable option. There is also continued interest in investing back ‘home’ for future holidays, retirement or even to generate additional income where jobs have been lost or where a solid investment is needed for surplus funds that are not earning much interest within the banking systems,” Edghill added.
—Andrea Perez-Sobers