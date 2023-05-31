Express Business Filler #1

TRUDY Ramdath has been appointed the Group Controller of Agostini’s Ltd.

“Agostini’s Ltd wishes to announce that Ms Trudy N Ramdath has joined the company as Group Controller with effect from May 29, 2023,” a notice of material change posted by the T&T Stock Exchange stated yesterday.

“Ms Ramdath brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been the Chief Financial Officer for a well-established local company for the past 17 years,” it stated.

Ramdath is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and of the Chartered Governance Institute.

The notice, published in pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act 2012, was signed by Agostini’s company secretary Nadia James-Reyes Tineo.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Freight rates may increase again

Freight rates may increase again

STAKEHOLDERS in Trinidad and Tobago are keeping a close eye on the severe drought around the Panama Canal which is forcing container vessels to lighten their loads and can lead to freight rates increasing once again.

Co-operative sector valued at $19b, 750,000 members

Co-operative sector valued at $19b, 750,000 members

ON the Chaguanas main road opposite the police station stands a six-storey building, which once housed the Hindu Credit Union financial complex.

The building stands as a monument of sorts of the former credit union that was wound up and placed into liquidation more than 14 years ago.

Proper policy framework needed for SMEs

Proper policy framework needed for SMEs

A SURVEY conducted by the Employers’ Consultative Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ECA) shows that a proper policy framework that includes a focus on business resilience must be the focal point of the Government for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in order not to be exposed to global shocks.