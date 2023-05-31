TRUDY Ramdath has been appointed the Group Controller of Agostini’s Ltd.
“Agostini’s Ltd wishes to announce that Ms Trudy N Ramdath has joined the company as Group Controller with effect from May 29, 2023,” a notice of material change posted by the T&T Stock Exchange stated yesterday.
“Ms Ramdath brings a wealth of experience to the position, having been the Chief Financial Officer for a well-established local company for the past 17 years,” it stated.
Ramdath is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and of the Chartered Governance Institute.
