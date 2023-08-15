Christian Mouttet

Improved sales: Chairman of Agostini’s Christian Mouttet.

AGOSTINI’S has recorded a profit of $327.2 million for the nine months ended June 30.

This was a 55 per cent increase over the comparative nine-month period last year, when Agostini’s made $210.4 million.

“For the three months ended June 30 the Agostini’s Group continued to post improved sales and profitability, which increased 15 per cent and 13 per cent respectively,” Agostini’s chairman Christian Mouttet said.

For the nine months ended June 30, the Group achieved sales of $3.6 billion and improvement of 14 per cent on the prior year.

“Profit after Tax Attributable to Shareholders, before the one-off gain on acquisition mentioned in my two previous reports this year, increased 22 per cent to $185 million (when the one-off gain is included, the Profit Attributable to Shareholders increased by 73 per cent over the prior year). Earnings per share at the end of the Third Quarter was $2.68 ($3.83 with the one-off gain) versus $2.21 in the same period in 2022,” Mouttet stated.

Mouttet said the Pharmaceutical and Health Care business has a strong nine months, posting 21 per cent revenue growth and a 20 per cent increase in profit before tax.

“Our Consumer Products and Energy & Industrial businesses also enjoyed improved sales and profitability,” he said.

“I am pleased to report that in May 2023, Caribbean Distribution Partners Ltd, our Consumer Products company, completed the purchase of 80 per cent of Chinook Trading Canada Ltd, a Canadian-based consumer products trading company that operates primarily in the Caribbean,” he stated.

Mouttet said in August, Agostini’s also completed the acquisition of 100 per cent of Health Brands Ltd, a Jamaica based Pharmaceutical and Health Care distribution company.

“Both of these acquisitions are very much in line with the Group’s strategy of regional expansion in our Pharmaceutical and Health Care and Consumer Products businesses,” he said.

Mouttet said based on performance to date and expectations for the first quarter of 2023, they are optimistic about the group’s ability to deliver improved results for the 2023 financial year.

