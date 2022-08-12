Agostini’s profit rises by 47.5%

AGOSTINI’S, the publicly listed, multi-line company, yesterday reported profit after tax of $210.4 million for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2022.
That is an increase of 47.5 per cent compared to the $142.7 million the company earned for the same period in 2021.
Agostini’s revenue for the period October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 was $3.11 billion, which was 16 per cent more than the $2.68 billion the company generated for the period October 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
The company operates in three segments: pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution; Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and industrial, construction and holdings.
Agostini’s pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution generated $1 billion in revenue for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2022, a 17.2 per cent increase compared to the $857.8 million in the same period in 2021.
Revenue in the FMCG segment for the 2022 period was $1.90 billion, which was 17.3 per cent more than the $1.71 billion the group earned in the 2021 period.
In the industrial, construction and holdings segment, Agostini’s revenue was 91.5 per cent high at $203 million in the nine months ending June 30, 2022 than the $106 million the segment generated for the same period in 2021.
Sixty-one per cent of the group’s revenue for the nine-month period ending June 30, 2022 came from the FMCG segment, compared to 64 per cent in 2021.
In his statement, Agostini’s chair, Christian Mouttet, said: “Our FMCG businesses across the region are experiencing significant growth, driven by the return of tourism in the islands, and strong performance in out Trinidad and Tobago distribution and manufacturing operations.
“While construction and related industries remain depressed overall, our Industrial and Energy segment posted much improved results due to some recovery in the energy sector, as well as the addition of the Process Components Ltd, which was acquired at the start of the current financial year and merged recently with Rosco Petroavance Ltd to form the new Rosco ProCom operations.”
Mouttet said the pharmaceutical and healthcare distribution segment of the Agostini’s group continued to benefit from the addition of the Oscar Francois product lines, which were acquired in April 2021 and are now fully integrated into Smith Robertson & Company.
He said the acquisition of the Collins Ltd and Carlisle Laboratories companies in Barbados, which was announced in April 2022, was originally to be completed by June. He said that Agostini’s is still engaged in the process of getting regulatory approvals for the transaction, which is now expected to be completed by the end of its financial year on September 30, 2022.
“Based on our performance for the first nine months and our expectations for the last quarter, we expect to end the 2022 financial year significantly ahead of 2021,” said Mouttet.
According to the Agostini’s 2021 annual report, the Mouttet family owns a total of 39,925,538 Agostini’s shares, or 57.77 per cent of the company’s 69,103,779 issued share capital. Some 33,525,538 Agostini’s shares are owned through Victor E Mouttet Ltd, while 4,800,000 of the company’s shares are owned by GNM Properties and 1,600,000 by JMM Properties, both of which are related parties.
The second largest shareholder of Agostini’s is the Ahamad family, the owners of new car importers Southern Sales and Services. The Ahamad family owns 14.59 per cent of the company’s issued share capital.