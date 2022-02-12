Agostini’s profits jump 37.9%

AGOSTINI’S Ltd on Friday declared after-tax profits of $90.44 million for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is 37.9 per cent higher than for the comparable quarter in 2020.
The company, which is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, reported that its revenue for the period October 1 to December 31, 2021, was $1.13 billion—which is 17.4 per cent more than its sales in the prior year.
In comments on the company’s first-quarter results, Agostini’s chairman, Christian Mouttet, said: “Our group enjoyed improved revenue and profitability in our three segments, driven by a combination of strong organic growth, new revenue from the Oscar Francois, Intersol and Procom acquisitions, and continued cost management initiatives.”
The Agostini’s subsidiary, Smith Robertson & Company Ltd, completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical distributor Oscar Francois Ltd and the Oscar Francois-owned, multi-line sales and marketing company Intersol in April 2021. Rosco Petroavance Ltd, a subsidiary of Agostini’s, completed the acquisition of industrial products supplies, Process Components Ltd, on October 1, 2021.
The Agostini’s group operates in three segments—Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG); pharmaceuticals and healthcare and industrial and construction.
In his comments on the first quarter results, Mouttet said: “Our FMCG business had a robust quarter, driven by strong execution across all markets and continued growth in exports.
“Pharmaceuticals and healthcare performed well, benefiting from improved sales in distributions and retail, as well as the synergies created from the integration of Smith Robertson with the recently acquired Oscar Francois and Intersol businesses.”
In the industrial and construction segment, Mouttet added that in its first quarter, Rosco Petroavance and Process Components were merged and are being rebranded as Rosco ProCom.
On the group’s outlook for 2022, Agostini’s chairman said much uncertainty remains due to the unpredictability of the Covid-19 virus and its potential for severe disruption.
“However, based on our strong first-quarter results, as well as the clear signal from our Government and other regional governments to keep our economies open, we expect improved results for this financial year.”
Agostini’s reported after-tax profit of $194.5 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2021—which was an increase of 15 per cent over the $168.9 million in after-tax profit for its 2020 financial year.
The group’s third-party revenues for 2021 totalled $3.6 billion—an increase of 5.3 per cent over the 2020 sales of $3.42 billion.
Agostini’s FMCG segment generated $2.26 billion in third-party revenue in 2021, accounting for 62.6 per cent of the group’s turnover for the year, and 48.6 per cent of its operating profit.
The group’s pharmaceutical and healthcare segment reported third-party revenues of $1.19 billion, which was 33 per cent of Agostini’s revenue for 2021 and 47.7 per cent of its operating profit.
According to the group’s 2021 annual report, the Mouttet family owns 57.7 per cent of the issued share capital of Agostini’s Ltd of 69,103,779. The family owns the shares through Victor E Mouttet Ltd, which owns 33,525,538 shares; GNM Properties, which owns 4,800,000 shares; and JMM Properties, which owns 1,600,000 shares.
Christian and his brother, Francois, are deemed to be connected parties to the three entities.
Agostini’s second largest shareholder is the Ahamad family, which owns 10,334,712 shares in the group, totalling 14.95 per cent of it.
Cost of acquisitions
According to the Agostini’s 2021 annual report, both the acquisitions of Oscar Francois/Intersol and Process Components are expected to be accretive to earnings in its 2022 financial year. The Agostini’s group paid a consideration of $92 million for Oscar Francois/Intersol and acquired Process Components for $78 million.
The Oscar Francois/Intersol acquisition was partly financed by a long-term loan of $50 million from Republic Bank, while Process Components was partially financed by a loan from Scotiabank of $50 million.