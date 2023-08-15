Air Canada cancels Trinidad flights amid challenges

Express Business Filler #1

ONGOING industrial relations challenges within Air Canada have resulted in the airline cancelling its much-anticipated direct flights from Toronto, Canada, to Trinidad.

It was just in June, Tourism Trinidad Ltd announced the resumption of Air Canada’s service to Trinidad from November 1.

The airline was supposed to start with three weekly flights from November 1 to December 3, and then increase service to four times per week from December 3 to March 9, 2024.

At the time, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell expressed his enthusiasm about the news.

He confirmed via WhatsApp yesterday that Air Canada would no longer be servicing the Toronto to Trinidad route.

“Air Canada appears to be having industrial relations challenges presently with ongoing pilot negotiations and/or industrial action, as well as the availability of pilots to operate its equipment and the shortage of equipment,” Mitchell stated.

“It is indeed unfortunate that, as a consequence, the anticipated recommencement of the Toronto - POS route for this Winter schedule which had already been registered with local authorities and flights sold, now had to be cancelled,” he said.

Mitchell noted, however, that majority-State owned Caribbean Airlines, which added more flights from Port of Spain to Toronto for the July/ August vacation, “may likely augment their flight schedule for the Christmas season”.

“Further, Caribbean Airlines expects to receive three additional Max 8 Jets by fourth quarter 2024 to further increase their fleet. This will allow for additional flights and an expanded route network, which we expect to reduce fare costs generally,” he said.

