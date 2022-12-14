The increase in ticket prices for the Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) flight to and from Tobago will come into effect on January 1.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the decision in the 2023 budget presentation on September 26, following years of losses recorded by CAL in operating the domestic airbridge.
In a news release on CAL’s website yesterday, the airline said adults will pay $200 for every one-way flight. That is up from $150, which represents a 33.3 per cent increase.
Children’s one-way ticket fares will cost $150, up from $100 and the return fare will now be $300.
The CAL news release also noted that a date-change fee of $50 on domestic tickets still applies and it must be noted that tickets purchased on or before December 31, 2002 for travel in 2023, will be subject to both the date change fee and the difference in fare PER Sector, should the passenger choose to change their original ticketed travel dates to different date of travel in 2023.
CAL also outlined that any ticket purchased up to and inclusive of December 31, 2002 will be at a cost of $150 (adult one way) $300 (adult return) $100 (child one way) $200 (child return.) However, the airline said the date change fee and the difference in fare will apply should the travel date in 2023 be changed from the original ticket travel date .
CAL also added that the new fare applies to all passengers travelling on the air bridge. Children’s fares are applicable to persons aged 2 to 11 years old and elderly passengers pay the applicable adult fare.
In August the airline highlighted some factors which could result in losses in its domestic operations.
They include high operating costs (US$17,306) per flight hour), low prices which do not reflect actual market value and one-way peak demand periods outside of the July-August school holiday period.
The airline’s total operational cost for the airbridge as of June was; US$18,777, 648. The cost per flight hour during that period was US$ 17,306.
CAL said, “The high costs are driven by the frequency of flights and the short distance (52 miles) leading to an undesirable low block hour utilisation of aircraft and crews and maintenance costs – US$17,306 per flight hour.”
Despite this, the airline continued, the domestic schedule (inclusive of peak travel periods) considers “the essential nature of the service, events and activities in Tobago, the total number of passengers over a 12-month period and other information relevant to its operation.”
Between July 17, 2021 and July 31, 2022, CAL operated 6,527 flights between Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 416,780 passengers were transported on those flights.