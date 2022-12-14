Colm Imbert_____use

Colm Imbert

The increase in ticket prices for the Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) flight to and from Tobago will come into effect on January 1.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced the decision in the 2023 budget presentation on September 26, following years of losses recorded by CAL in operating the domestic airbridge.

In a news release on CAL’s website yesterday, the airline said adults will pay $200 for every one-way flight. That is up from $150, which represents a 33.3 per cent increase.

Children’s one-way ticket fares will cost $150, up from $100 and the return fare will now be $300.

The CAL news release also noted that a date-change fee of $50 on domestic tickets still applies and it must be noted that tickets purchased on or before December 31, 2002 for travel in 2023, will be subject to both the date change fee and the difference in fare PER Sector, should the passenger choose to change their original ticketed travel dates to different date of travel in 2023.

CAL also outlined that any ticket purchased up to and inclusive of December 31, 2002 will be at a cost of $150 (adult one way) $300 (adult return) $100 (child one way) $200 (child return.) However, the airline said the date change fee and the difference in fare will apply should the travel date in 2023 be changed from the original ticket travel date .

CAL also added that the new fare applies to all passengers travelling on the air bridge. Children’s fares are applicable to persons aged 2 to 11 years old and elderly passengers pay the applicable adult fare.

In August the airline highlighted some factors which could result in losses in its domestic operations.

They include high operating costs (US$17,306) per flight hour), low prices which do not reflect actual market value and one-way peak demand periods outside of the July-August school holiday period.

The airline’s total operational cost for the airbridge as of June was; US$18,777, 648. The cost per flight hour during that period was US$ 17,306.

CAL said, “The high costs are driven by the frequency of flights and the short distance (52 miles) leading to an undesirable low block hour utilisation of aircraft and crews and maintenance costs – US$17,306 per flight hour.”

Despite this, the airline continued, the domestic schedule (inclusive of peak travel periods) considers “the essential nature of the service, events and activities in Tobago, the total number of passengers over a 12-month period and other information relevant to its operation.”

Between July 17, 2021 and July 31, 2022, CAL operated 6,527 flights between Trinidad and Tobago. A total of 416,780 passengers were transported on those flights.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SJBA president, board resign

SJBA president, board resign

Mass resignation at the San Juan Business Association (SJBA), due to alleged corporate governance issues and matters surrounding democracy within the organisation, have triggered fresh elections which will take place on Thursday.

An e-mail to members that started circulating on WhatsApp said that a number of directors have resigned their positions.

T&TEC faces many challenges

T&TEC faces many challenges

FOR THE past two weeks, Express Business has reported on the proposed rate increases contained in the business plan for the period 2022-2026, that Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) handed to its regulator, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC), and the debt load the utility currently faces.

Flooding, wage negotiations impacting Christmas shopping

Flooding, wage negotiations impacting Christmas shopping

AFTER TWO Christmases that were negatively impacted by Covid-19, many businesspeople and leaders of business organisations were looking to the 2023 Yuletide season to bring a flood of post-pandemic customers to revive the fortunes of stores throughout the country.

Crisis communications, PR agency celebrates 15 years

Crisis communications, PR agency celebrates 15 years

A crisis communications plan must always be tailored to the needs of the business and tweaked ever so often, in order to be effective.

This is the firm belief of Lisa-Ann Joseph, the chief reputation officer and managing director of public relations and crisis communications at Reputation Management Caribbean Ltd.