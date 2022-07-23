Airfare shocker

Are you flying out of T&T for the July/August vacation period?

Are you shocked at the price of the airfares?

The 2022 long vacation period is an expensive time to fly.

“The July/August period is generally the most expensive time to travel, but this year has been the most expensive we have seen. In some cases, tickets have been double and triple the cost of what it usually is for that period,” Joanne Johnson, a travel consultant at Trinidad-based Smartsev Limited, told the Sunday Express.