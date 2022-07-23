Airfare shocker

Are you flying out of T&T for the July/August vacation period?
Are you shocked at the price of the airfares?
The 2022 long vacation period is an expensive time to fly.
“The July/August period is generally the most expensive time to travel, but this year has been the most expensive we have seen. In some cases, tickets have been double and triple the cost of what it usually is for that period,” Joanne Johnson, a travel consultant at Trinidad-based Smartsev Limited, told the Sunday Express.
Part of the reason for the fare spike is that more people are looking to fly out, after being locked down for the 2020 and 2021 long vacations.
But airlines around the world are also grappling with higher jet fuel prices, as crude oil prices, which have skyrocketed to above US$100 a barrel.
To address the higher jet fuel prices, some airlines have added a fuel surcharge and others have passed some of the cost on to their customers.
Majority State-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) has not added a specific fuel charge, but some of the additional costs have been built into its airfares.
As it stands, the cost of jet fuel accounts for 25 per cent of the company’s operational costs, said Dionne Ligoure, Head of corporate communications at CAL.
As of now, she said CAL is projecting to spend approximately US$3.29 a gallon for fuel. That works out to be US$0.87 a litre or TT$5.91 a litre
“Please note this figure is subject to change given the volatility of the market,” she said.
Questioned on what provisions have been made for higher jet fuel prices in CAL’s budgeting, she said: “Fuel is a normal part of operational cost and thus would be funded via the operations.”
She explained that while aviation is a highly regulated industry, jet fuel prices and its supply and demand are outside direct control of players in aviation.
She told the Sunday Express that all CAL flights have been affected by fuel prices, but “all airlines globally have been affected by the cost of fuel”.
CAL does not receive an additional subsidy from the Government on its local jet fuel costs. All forms of fuel support ended on October 01, 2013, said Ligoure.
“Fuel prices are a factor and we are closely monitoring the price of fuel,” she explained.
When in T&T, CAL sources its jet fuel from National Petroleum. National Petroleum, in turn, sources the fuel from Paria.
Ligoure observed that the cost of re-fuelling depends on the destination and as such, CAL is subjected to the price at that point.
“There are variable factors depending on the destination,” she observed.
She noted that the July-August period is generally a busy travel period for CAL, and this applies to 2022.
“I hasten to add that 2022 also remains a year of recovery for CAL. And for airlines regionally and globally,” she said.
She said despite concerns about luggage and travel delays plaguing other airlines, CAL’s teams are well prepared for the July/August travel period.
“Customers just need to walk with the requisite paperwork and leave the flying to us,” she said.
CAL’s fleet comprises 12 Boeing 737 and seven ATRs and it operates more than 600 weekly flights to destinations in the Caribbean, North and South America.
Global challenge
A Reuters article in April said the International Air Transport Association (IATA), of which CAL is a member, reported that the industry’s losses were expected to be reduced to US$9.7 billion in 2022. That is an improvement from the October 2021 forecast of US$11.6 billion loss.
“IATA estimated that at US$192 billion, fuel is the industry’s largest cost item in 2022 (24 per cent of overall costs, up from 19 per cent in 2021). This is based on an expected average price for Brent crude of US$101.2/barrel and $125.5 for jet kerosene. Airlines are expected to consume 321 billion litres of fuel in 2022 compared with the 359 billion litres consumed in 2019,” it said.
“War in Ukraine is keeping prices for Brent crude oil high. Nonetheless, fuel will account for about a quarter of costs in 2022. A particular feature of this year’s fuel market is the high spread between crude and jet fuel prices. This jet crack spread remains well above historical norms, mostly owing to capacity constraints at refineries. Under-investments in this area could mean that the spread remains elevated into 2023. At the same time, high oil and fuel prices are likely to see airlines improve their fuel efficiency—both through the use of more efficient aircraft and through operational decisions. But industry-wide profitability in 2023 appears within reach with North America already expected to deliver an $8.8 billion profit in 2022.
Two weeks ago, The New York Times (NYT) reported that jet fuel prices have settled somewhat since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent them skyrocketing last month, but the market remains extremely volatile.
It noted that prices for jet fuel, like gasoline and diesel, generally go up and down with crude oil.
“The surge in prices has implications not only for airfares but also for the already high costs of global shipping,” the NYT said.
It noted that Amazon announced plans to impose its first “fuel and inflation surcharge” for sellers whose goods it stores and delivers.
It reported that airlines have been able to pass on some of their added fuel expense to consumers, many of whom are more than eager to travel after being denied the opportunity for two years. Some airlines have also cut flights in response to persistent staff shortages, creating greater competition and driving up fares for the flights that remain.
“Carriers typically pass on to consumers as much as 60 per cent of a volatile rise in the price of fuel, experts said, a process that usually takes months. This time, however, the industry has been able to pass along costs more quickly, in large part because of high demand and a shift in consumer behaviour during the pandemic toward buying tickets closer to the date of travel,” the NYT reported.
“We are successfully recapturing a significant portion of the run-up in fuel,” Ed Bastian, the chief executive of Delta Air Lines, told investment analysts. “This is occurring almost in real time, given the strong demand environment.”
“Delta paid an average price of US$2.79 per gallon of jet fuel in the quarter, up 33 per cent from the last quarter of last year. The price included a saving of seven cents per gallon from the airline’s oil refinery outside Philadelphia. Delta said it expected the price of fuel to rise another 15 to 20 per cent over the next three months, to between US$3.20 and US$3.35 per gallon, a range that includes an approximately 20-cent savings attributable to the refinery,” the NYT said.
“In February, American Airlines reported that the price it paid per gallon of jet fuel had risen more than a third over the past year, from US$1.48 in 2020 to US$2.04 in 2021. At the time, it said that each sustained one-cent rise in the per-gallon price would increase its fuel expense for 2022 by about US$40 million. This week, American estimated that it had paid US$2.80 to US$2.85 per gallon in the first quarter of the year,” it said.
The NYT report noted that refineries produce jet fuel from the same batch of oil as diesel, and refineries are producing as much diesel as they can.
“Europe has curtailed its purchases of Russian diesel since the invasion of Ukraine, and instead imported more diesel from the United States, even as truck and railroad traffic has recovered here. Refinery closings in Europe and North America in recent years have been another contributing factor. Since January 2019, refinery capacity has declined five per cent in the United States and six per cent in Europe, according to Turner, Mason & Company, a consulting firm in Dallas,” it said.