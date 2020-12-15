Aleong receives trophy, $50,000

Elizabeth Aleong

WELL-DESERVED: Winner of the 2020 Angostura Champions Award, Elizabeth Aleong, collects her cheque from Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon and chairman of Angostura Holdings Ltd, Terrence Bharath. Aleong won the award for her work with differently-abled children, providing therapy and support services for them.

ELIZABETH ALEONG, who was unable to walk or talk after suffering a bilateral stroke two years ago, received the Angostura Champions Award 2020 last weekend for her work with special needs children.

Aleong has been working with special needs children, including two of her own, through the Caribbean Kids and Family Therapy Organisation (CKFTO).

She received a trophy and $50,000 which will be put to use for her organisation.

The Champions Award initiative is Angostura’s way of recognising and paying tribute to those in society who give of themselves selflessly to assist others.

It is a biennial programme which was first hosted in 2018, for which Angostura received hundreds of nominations from across Trinidad and Tobago. This year was no different.

Aleong was among five finalists chosen, along with domestic violence survivor and advocate, journalist Valdeen Tamara-Shears; Anushka Teelucksingh, who used the death of her father to start a life-saving blood donation drive; Kenneth Listhrop, musical director of the Youth Philharmonic Orchestra he founded; and Shivam Teelucksingh.

Teelucksingh, an unemployed entrepreneur, was forced to close his pharmacy because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He sold his vehicle to assist students in his community with electronic devices, repair of those devices, and tutoring for both parents and children in the use of the devices.

The other four finalists each received a trophy plus $10,000 towards their cause.

Speaking at the awards ceremony where he acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the finalists, Angostura chairman Terrence Bharath said: “We at Angostura consider ourselves to be champions. We strive for excellence in all that we do just as the five finalists of the Champions Award. During a global pandemic, the aim of the Angostura Champions Award 2020 was to triumph over darkness.”

The judges for this year’s awards were Coosal’s chief executive Sieunarine Persad Coosal; Zalayhar Hassanali, wife of former president, the late Noor Hassanali; Olympian Jehue Gordon; and financial specialist Jacqueline Quamina.

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, who was also at the awards function, congratulated the initiative and acknowledged the “heroes” for their extraordinary courage, compassion and sacrifice without seeking credit for their action.

