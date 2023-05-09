All eyes on Imbert today

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he delivers the Government’s mid-year budget review in Parliament today.
It is expected that approximately $3.85 billion in supplementary funding will be allocated for fiscal 2023.
Two economists are of the strong belief that Imbert needs to stimulate economic growth to inspire confidence in the economy.
Speaking to the Express yesterday Dr Indera Sagewan, said she expects the minister to come and shout to the mountains about the growth of the economy, and how well the Government has been balancing the budget.
However, Sagewan indicated that in her view, nothing has changed fundamentally, concerning the economic challenges in this country and there is nothing to celebrate, in the way Imbert would bring to the forefront today at 1.30 p.m.
“The question that needs to be posed to the minister is whether or not the economy is more diversified than it was two years or five years ago. What is happening to agriculture, in the context of a world that is facing global food shortages? The supply chain that affects agro-processing. These are the issues that need to be explained,” the economist remarked.
She noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks about the growth of the economy and gives credit to the non-energy sector, but it is only because the entire petrochemical industry now falls under non-energy manufacturing.
“It is not because our non-energy manufacturing is growing. Another question for the minister would be what new manufacturing has successfully started and grown in T&T, within the last several years. I would like the minister to explain why Unilever and Nestle moved their manufacturing out of this country,” Sagewan disclosed.
She added once the minister can show that growth is taking place in the other aspects of manufacturing she would then be able to celebrate the growth that Imbert speaks of.
Also weighing in on the matter was Tobagonian economist Dr Vanus James who said the IMF’s report makes a critical recommendation to the Government that it needs to undertake the kind of institutional upgrades that would allow for efficient and adequate planning for diversification.
“The best thing to say to the country at this time is that we know what kind of institutional reforms would serve that purpose, and that goes fundamentally to constitutional reform, that would allow the public to be far more participatory in the budgetary allocations, decisions about debt rates. But right now, we are running on an autocratic Government and that is what fuels these inefficient decisions,” James lamented.
He outlined that if the Government is serious about the IMF report, that is where the minister will be best advised to put his focus.
“However when any economist makes any suggestions to this minister he simply ignores it and declares that the country has no shortage of uninformed experts. Don’t matter what anybody says Imbert does what he likes and what needs to be done is we need to reform the
Parliament, to ensure that the non-executive of the Parliament could instruct the minister through law and the budgetary process, as to how to deal with suggestions coming from the public,” the economist mentioned.
He said that dialogue is urgently needed with this Government and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) if the economy is to move in the right direction.
“To guarantee growth, you have to take advantage of the possibilities that exist in the Tobago economy to transform and diversify the national economy away from oil and gas…That’s where the possibilities lie - to do all the tourism-driven diversification efforts through education, health care, even Carnival industries,” the economist elaborated.
Of the $3.85 billion in anticipated supplementary funding to be allocated in the mid-year budget review the Office of the Attorney General will receive $280.89 million while the Ministry of Education will receive $69.4 million.
The Ministry of Health is expected to receive $692.9 million, the Ministry of Public Utilities $508 million, and the Ministry of Energy $600 million.
As it pertains to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government it is expected to receive $160 million; the Ministry of Works and Transport $300 million and the Ministry of Sport and Community Development $2.1 million.