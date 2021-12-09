‘All not bright’ at Downtown stores

IT’S another bleak Christmas for some store owners in Downtown Port of Spain.
This is the second year store owners are saying things are very slow, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Express visited Excellent City Centre at Frederick Street, Port of Spain, yesterday afternoon, and there was not much foot traffic, as has been in previous years, during the Christmas season.
Owner of Glam Store Terry-Ann Gonzales said things are slow despite two weeks to go until Christmas, along with many people out of jobs.
“It’s not what we were expecting, because from November to December, there is usually a flow of people in the store. What is keeping us afloat right now is people coming to buy one or two dresses for small weddings, house dinners and birthdays. But to say people are shopping for Christmas gifts, no. Also, the rise in Covid cases can also be deterring persons from coming out to shop,” Gonzales said.
She noted that in anticipation of a better year than last year, she paid an extra cost in air freight to get the clothes in the store in time, and then the cases started rising day by day.
“In the morning you may get a couple people, but after lunch it is very quiet in Excellent City Centre, and in November we started paying full rent, so it’s challenging to juggle less sales and overhead expenses at this time. I’m really hopeful that next year this virus vanishes, and business across the world can once again thrive,” Gonzales added.
‘Barely surviving’
Valentine Browne, owner of Intellicom in the shopping centre, described things as being very bleak.
He lamented that his business is barely surviving, as it’s difficult to cover rent and salary costs.
“I sell computers and mobiles, but remember I’m also competing with persons who are selling online for 50 per cent cheaper than me, as they do not have rent and overhead expenses to deal with. Things are really bad, and I do not know what the future holds for 2022 in terms of my business.”
Browne noted that his sales have been cut by 75 per cent, due to the pandemic.
“I think more help by the Government is also needed, because many businesses did not get the assistance during this pandemic and the loans the Government said were available, it was too much red tape to qualify for such. Business owners are struggling,” Browne stressed.
However, across at Anton’s Gold Rush, it was a different scenario. Manager Jodey Edmund told Express the outlet has been doing very well leading up to Christmas.
“Since the restrictions were lifted in August, Anton’s has been doing very well, as many people purchase jewelry for different occasions, and around Christmas you find more people gravitating towards jewelry, especially at Anton’s.”
Edmund is hopeful that sales continue to do well in 2022, and that there will not be a fourth lockdown.
And, at Trendy Kids on Frederick Street, manager Tammy Rowley attributed the slow sales to the spike in Covid-19 cases, as she said last year even though the virus was present, the sales were not bad at all.
“While we are getting sales, it’s not like last year. I would have thought that people would have come out in the morning early to shop, but that is not happening. We still remain hopeful that in the next two weeks, things pick up, as we have exciting toys and clothes, and even though the shipping cost has doubled, we kept the prices at a reasonable cost,” Rowley added.