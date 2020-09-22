MAJOR CRUISE lines say they will test all passengers and crew for Covid-19 before boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.
The Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents 95 per cent of global ocean-going cruise capacity, said Monday that its members will also require passengers and crew to wear masks while onboard whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained.
No date has been set for the resumption of cruising in the Americas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a no-sail order for US waters through September 30. The association’s safety plan will now go to the CDC, which will consider it as the agency decides whether to lift the no-sail order which has been extended twice since March.
The cruise association has issued a voluntary suspension of cruises through October 31. In a conference call Monday, Arnold Donald, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, said once the CDC lifts its order, it will probably take cruise lines at least a month to prepare their ships and train crew before they can sail.
The safety plan requires testing of passengers and crew, but doesn’t specify the types of coronavirus tests that companies must use, CLIA chairman Adam Goldstein said. It also doesn’t make clear that test results must be known before the ship sails.
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.
The plan also requires ships to increase the amount of fresh air in their ventilation systems and use advanced filtration methods where feasible.
Cruise company executives said the limited resumption of cruising in Europe over the last few weeks has convinced them that cruising can be done safely.
The safety agreement is an unusual one in the fiercely competitive industry, which has been seriously shaken by the coronavirus. Hundreds of people fell ill aboard crowded cruises earlier this year before the no-sail order went into effect. Since then, the industry has furloughed thousands of workers.
“We all share the same goal, and we’re going to get there through collaboration, not competition,” said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Cruise’s chairman and CEO.
Two of the largest cruise lines, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have submitted 70 recommendations to US regulators as to how they plan to protect people on their ships amid the Covid-19 pandemic should they get the go-ahead to resume operations in the US.
Recommendations from a panel assembled by the companies include tighter controls to keep infected people from boarding ships, reducing transmission through air management and enhanced sanitation practices, and detailed plans for addressing positive infections aboard.
The panel is co-chaired by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Michael Leavitt, a Health and Human Services secretary during the George W Bush administration.
The recommendations responded to the CDC’s request for information on cruise planning, infrastructure and resumption of passenger operations. The CDC has fielded about 6,000 comments from the public on the Federal Register during a feedback period that ended on Monday.
Large cruise operators have not sailed in the US for about six months, after coronavirus outbreaks on ships triggered sailing suspensions and tangled efforts to repatriate passengers and crew.
The CDC says cruise ships are hotbeds for virus transmission due to the population density on board. They are more densely populated than cities or other living situations, and decreasing the number of people on board doesn’t end transmission, according to the CDC.
Norwegian chief executive Frank Del Rio said the proposed protocols could position cruise lines to limit the pathogen’s spread.
“The layered approach to the protocols will result in a very safe environment I believe [is] safer than you’d find in the general population, safer than if you’re sitting four inches away from someone on a crowded airplane on a four-hour flight,” Del Rio told The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
A recent CDC paper that delved into a cluster of coronavirus cases on a ten-hour flight associated seating proximity on long-haul flights with increased infection risk. The panel said it has been observing efforts by other sectors, such as air travel, in dealing with air ventilation. But “nothing’s going to be foolproof,” said Gottlieb.
Del Rio said he would board Norwegian’s first sailing after its hiatus with his children and grandchildren to illustrate the efficacy of the company’s cruising protocols.
The panel said it didn’t account for the proposed protocols’ costs in its discussions. Del Rio said the added expenses aren’t likely to increase voyage prices.
Norwegian, which posted a quarterly loss of more than US$700 million as revenue almost completely evaporated, isn’t likely to significantly resume sailings until the second quarter of 2021, Del Rio said on an August call discussing quarterly results. Royal Caribbean, which posted a second-quarter loss of more than US$1.6 billion as revenue plunged 93.7 per cent, has said it could resume operations in China and Australia by the end of October. Chief Executive Richard Fain on Sunday declined to specify when the company would start sailing again.
—AP/Fox Business News