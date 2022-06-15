A FORMER Eastern Credit Union (ECU) director has failed in his bid to have the High Court invalidate the institution’s November 2021 executive election and have a new one called.
Dismissing the claim brought by Gerard Matthews yesterday was Justice Frank Seepersad, who said all is not well at the credit union, one of the country’s largest.
But while Matthews failed in that aspect of his civil lawsuit, the judge found that he was wrongfully dismissed as a director by ECU president Richard Noray and his executive in November 2021. Matthews and other ECU directors raised a no-confidence motion against the president in July 2021.
That motion was raised based on their disagreement with the “illegal nomination process” which they said was in contravention of an approved 2020 policy for selecting those who could contest the election.
Matthews was first elected to the institution’s board in 2015 for a term of three years. In 2018, he was again elected for another three-year term.
In his affidavit, Mathews said during a statutory board meeting on July 31 last year, he and other director moved a no-confidence motion but it was not dealt with and that Noray proceeded to abruptly end the meeting.
During the next board meeting on August 18, Matthews said he was asked by Noray to exit the said meeting.
He complied and the next day, Matthews said he was informed via e-mail that his role as director was “paused”.
After being barred from attending a subsequent meeting later that same month, Matthews said he made a complaint to the Commissioner of Co-operative Development.
He pointed out that after being interviewed by ECU’s Supervisory Committee, he was informed that by a majority vote he had been removed as director.
“As a result of these illegal decisions and/or actions on the part of the board and owing to its flagrant disregard of the bye-laws and policies of the organisation, means that these decisions would now be subject to challenge on the grounds of illegality and illegitimacy,” Matthews’ affidavit stated.
It went on to add that based on his “illegal” removal as an ECU director, he was of the belief he would not have been allowed to contest the election.
The day before the election was held attorneys for Commissioner of Co-operative Development filed an injunction to stop the election.
However, the credit union capitulated and Matthews and two other suspended directors were allowed to participate in the election.
While this was so, Matthews stated in his affidavit that his late inclusion on the list of nominees “could only be seen as a farce and would have significantly and unduly compromised any chances of me successfully contesting the elections”.
He was not re-elected.
In the legal claim, Mathews argued that the nomination process used for the election contravened the credit union’s policy, which was ratified during a meeting in March last year.
In his ruling, Justice Seepersad said based on his analysis of the law, Matthews’ dismissal as director was “patently flawed, null, void and of no effect”.
He ordered that the credit union pay Matthews the sum of $8,272 being the loss of his stipend.
But in doing so, the judge also held that the nomination process that governed the 47th AGM was not flawed or illegal and therefore, there was no basis for the court to set aside the election.
“Based on the bye-laws and having considered the applicable factual matrix, the Court holds the view that the recommendations of nomination committee effectively sought to amend the electoral eligibility requirements. This was a fundamental change to the bye-laws and such an amendment required approval by 3/4 of the membership present at the meeting as well as approval of the Commissioner,” said the judge.
He pointed out that ECU played a fundamental role in this country’s financial landscape and that urgent review of its governing mechanisms is required.
“Fortunately this society has not yet succumbed to this Republic’s infestation of institutional dysfunction but evidently all is not well at Eastern Credit Union. Urgent review of its governing mechanisms and processes is required and scrutiny by its membership and by the Commissioner of Co-operatives should be prioritised.
“A no-tolerance approach to arbitrary or prejudicial decision making needs to be engaged and elected officials and the decisions effected by them should be reviewed with rigour and held up to the highest standards of transparency and accountability,” said the judge.
Matthews was represented by attorneys Delroy Burris, Tammy Cato and Camille Fraser, while the credit union was represented by attorney Lemuel Murphy.