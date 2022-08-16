Alleyne inspired to outsource by ‘The World is Flat’

LAST Wednesday’s announcement by the Central Bank that it had issued a provisional registration to PayWise Ltd as an e-money issuer came as a surprise to many outside of T&T’s small but growing fintech industry, and the company’s customers.
Who is behind this company that was chosen by the Central Bank to be the country’s first issuer of e-money?
Ian Alleyne founded PayWise on June 6, 2013, and is today its sole shareholder with 4,588 shares, which have a stated capital value of $91,760. He is one of three directors of the company. The other two directors are a Petit Valley accountant and a Mount Lambert marketing manager.
The company has no employees.
In a short interview with the Express last Wednesday, Alleyne said PayWise uses different service providers to provide the functionalities that it needs.
“We outsource many of our functions,” he said.
In interviews over last weekend, Alleyne clarified that PayWise outsources server requirements and development services from foreign providers, but sources marketing services locally.
Questioned on the thought process that led him to decide to outsource most of the functions of Paywise, Alleyne told Express Business: “I read the book ‘The World is Flat’ by Thomas Friedman (first published in April 2005) and was inspired by how entrepreneurs can access resources globally, manage them effectively and develop world-class businesses.”
He said that as a result of his outsourcing most of the company’s functions, PayWise does not earn any foreign exchange at this point in time.
Asked whether his intention is to continue running the company or if he intends to build PayWise up and then sell it, Alleyne said: “PayWise’s long-term goal is to facilitate the greater access of financial services to the population. My intention is to build PayWise’s strength and capacity and to ensure it has the right management team to realise its goals and objectives.”
He told Express Business that his interest in setting up a business in the payments space was sparked by his involvement in the local Startup Grind community.
“Startup Grind encourages young people to form teams and develop innovative ideas over a three-day weekend. It was phenomenal to see many innovative ideas developed and pitched.
“However, most teams lacked the means to monetise their ideas. Payment services were not available to receive payments as they are today. So, in 2013, I decided to start PayWise to provide a payment system for local entrepreneurs to monetise their business ideas.
“I believed that entrepreneurs have a lot to deal with, how their business accepts payments should not be one of them. PayWise was founded to fill that gap in the payment space for entrepreneurs.”
In its news release last week, the Central Bank said the provisional registration authorises PayWise to issue e-money from September 1, 2022. Under the terms of the provisional registration, the company will be allowed to enlist new customers “in a controlled environment monitored by the Central Bank.
Asked if he intends to scale up PayWise in time for the September 1 start, Alleyne said: “Scaling a business is the process of increasing the resources employed by a company to deal with growth in demand for its products and/or services.
“Companies anticipating growth need to plan and expedite the employment of additional resources. The scaling process may involve the addition of existing resources and adding of new ones. This process may take some time.
“While some resources are elastic, that is, must quickly scale to meet demand, others need not. PayWise can scale key resources to meet additional demand in short order. Other less elastic resources will be prioritised and acquired over time.”
Alleyne said he intends to raise the company’s capital, which is now stated at $91,760, according to the Companies Registry filing on PayWise.
“Capital in a business takes different forms – equity and non-equity. It is PayWise’s intention to raise additional capital to further develop the business.”
Central Bank’s requirements
for fintech applicants
lIncorporation under the laws of Trinidad and Tobago– Applications can be considered from companies not yet incorporated locally but this incorporation must take place before registration is approved.
lFinancial soundness– Evidence will include audited financial statements, projected profit and loss statements, bank accounts etc;
lAdequate capital and liquidity to cater for their proposed operations–The capital and liquidity required will depend on the proposed scale of operations and clientele, in order to cater for potential financial risks, especially to customers.
lA clear and detailed business plan on the proposed products, services and client base–The precise product line, how it works and the safeguards, accompanied where possible by demonstrations; some presentations may be via interactive sessions with the Central Bank.
lA formal risk management framework–The plan for integrating consideration of key financial and operational risks including anti-money laundering/financing of terrorism, data protection etc. in the organisation structure and processes.
l Robust technology infrastructure that is standards based–Information technology equipment, personnel, and framework that are state of the art, reliable and conform to industry standards.
l Policies and procedures to ensure proper governance in conducting day to day operations–Qualified directors and managers who implement proper work practices and business standards, including effective communication with customers involving avenues for dealing appropriately with complaints and for redress.