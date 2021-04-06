AMA Tool Rental moving and growing

The continuously evolving threat around the coronavirus has already impacted businesses here and across the world. With the emergence of a new strain of the deadly virus, this could mean another major setback for businesses already struggling through a tough economic climate.
Some businesses have not been able to open their doors since the pandemic came to our shores in March. Despite the growing health and economic challenges posed by the virus, the AMA Tool Rental store has been able to survive and expand its business to cater to its customers.
Originally located at Palmyra Junction in Princes Town, the store moved a short distance to a more spacious location at LP #51 Manahambre Road, St Clements.
“One of the reasons for the move was to stop renting and finally own our own space,” said owner and founder of the Tool Rental store Anand Persad.
“We officially opened in Manahambre on November 30. Initially, when we started off ten years ago, we started with the core business of rental of medium and large equipment. As time passed and we evolved as a business, we found ourselves doing a bit of small-engine and electrical repairs. People kept coming requesting this service, and we were able to do the work in a timely manner. It was not something planned, but as we moved to this new location, it provides additional space and other resources to expand in this area,” he said.
According to this business-savvy entrepreneur, one of the things that set the AMA Tool Rental store apart is its exceptional customer service.
People-oriented and a drive to be the best in his field, Persad says time is an irreplaceable commodity.
“It is important to value people’s time. I don’t like to waste people’s time and I don’t appreciate they waste mine.”
Career-shift
In his early 20s Persad had aspirations of becoming a chef, but his passion for business would prove to be an undeniable force.
His career shift into the business field would prove to be the right move as he continued to climb the ladder of success.
He said, “Becoming an entrepreneur has taught me not to jump to conclusions. Also, not to judge a book by its cover. I learned this not only through my staff but customers too. It is also important to remember where you came from. It is one of the things that keep me grounded.”
Persad credited his staff for the success of his business and the ability to move through the pandemic seamlessly.
“When our equipment broke down, we sent it for repairs. It sometimes took weeks for it to be completed, which created delays, and drove down our efficiency. Now, we have a mechanical team that is not only efficient but timely. These guys that work with me, I can seriously boast about. Once you drop something to fix, and the parts are available in Trinidad, you can probably get it back the next day. The only way something taking a week or more to fix is if there is a part that must be sourced,” Persad said.
“Moving to a new location during a pandemic was very scary. I was concerned about the transition because I had worked at another tool rental company and things did not go well for them when they changed location. They lost business because some of their customers thought they had closed down. I’m fortunate the move has been good with my business and has been well received by customers.” he said.
According to Persad, one of the most popular items for the holiday season has been pressure washers.
He said, “It (pressure washer) is one item that flies off the shelves during Christmas and Divali time. Demolition hammers and plate compactors are also popular here. The dry season would soon be upon us and a lot of people would be starting their construction projects soon. We cater to big and small contractors as well as homeowners.”
Persad shares the responsibilities of running the business with his wife, Maya.
The AMA Tool Rental store is open daily from 7 a.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m.