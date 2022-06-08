Express Business Filler #1

THE American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM T&T) is calling for clarity on the new fees imposed on companies under the new waste management rules, which came into legislative effect on May 31.

Speaking during a webinar hosted by AMCHAM and the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) on Tuesday, Melissa Pierre, senior trade and policy specialist at AMCHAM, said while the chamber fully supports the implementation of these laws in principle, it is seeking further clarification on specific issues outlined in the legislation.

“We would like clarification on how the fees are calculated for continuous generation of liquid waste (oily water) and for discrete solid waste (scrap metals).

“Also, while we agree that the polluter must pay principle, we note the exorbitant fees imposed on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Will consideration be given to SMEs who may not have the income to supplement the cost of the permit?” Pierre asked.

She said AMCHAM is also concerned that the current suite of insurance applicable to businesses is not adequate to cover compensation for clean-up and restoration if proper waste management practices are not adhered to, or in the event an accident occurs.

She questioned how the EMA was planning to engage the insurance sector concerning coverage for indemnity insurance for companies involved in the generation and handling of hazardous wastes.

“Also, we are seeking further guidance concerning if the waste has properties that make it fall under more than one waste code in Schedule 1. Companies will require clarification on these issues and others so that compliance is met, and we achieve our objectives.” Pierre added.

The Waste Management Rules, 2021, which came into effect last month, are intended to improve national waste management of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The rules form part of the subsidiary legislation developed over the years to support the Environmental Management Act.

