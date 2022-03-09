The American Chamber of Commerce in T&T (AMCHAM T&T) yesterday defended Eugene Tiah, saying that as the president of Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL) for 13 years, his track record for safety was world class.
The chamber’s comments follow Tiah’s withdrawal on Tuesday, from the five-member team that was appointed to investigate the deaths of four underwater welders.
Tiah’s selection to the committee, which was announced by Energy Minister Stuart Young last week, was repeatedly criticised by members of the Opposition United National Congress (UNC).
Tiah, in his withdrawal statement, said: “I believe that no time should be lost in ascertaining the facts that led to this tragedy. Recommendations arising from the incident investigation need to be swiftly implemented, and the lessons learned shared throughout the industry.
“It appears that the good of the country is subservient to the shenanigans of a few. I have thus taken the decision to withdraw from the investigating committee.”
In a release yesterday, AMCHAM said Tiah, who is a former president of the chamber, demonstrated tremendous safety leadership during his career, and is widely regarded as a safety pioneer in T&T.
It noted that his safety leadership continued in his various roles after PPGPL, including as executive chairman, Energy and Industrial Gases Business Unit, Massy Energy.
“Eugene has always acted with utmost integrity and in a most statesmanlike manner. Indeed, even as he stepped off from the now-aborted investigation committee into the incident as announced by the Government, he did so to ensure that the work of the committee was not impeded or clouded by commentary around him.
“We understand that this is an emotionally charged matter and many, often-competing interests are involved. However, we appeal to all who can have an impact on national development—especially those who have specific and official responsibility in this regard—to consider the impact of their actions. If the willingness of capable professionals to serve continues to be compromised, we will all be the poorer for it,” AMCHAM T&T said in their release.
The business group said it is now looking forward to the expeditious execution of the commission of enquiry into the fatal Paria incident.
On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced he was scrapping the five-person committee and going to Cabinet for a three-person commission of enquiry.
The chamber added it is looking forward to the identification of the commissioners, and the full and final report being made public.
Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jr and Yusuf Henry died after being sucked into a pipeline during underwater maintenance.