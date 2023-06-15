Express Business Filler #1

LOW-COST airline JetBlue will be commencing a “Red Eye” flight from New York today, Tourism Trinidad Ltd stated yesterday as it announced an increase in airlift from the United States.

JetBlue’s late night Friday flights will continue until the first week of September, Tourism Trinidad stated yesterday

Both JetBlue and American Airlines “will now be flying into Trinidad twice daily providing an additional 2,738 seats per week to the North American market,” Tourism Trinidad stated.

American Airlines will be commencing an additional flight from Miami on August 15 until September 5.

JetBlue is a major American low-cost airline and the seventh largest airline in North America by passengers carried. The airline is headquartered in New York City and operates over 1,000 flights daily.

American Airlines is one of the largest carriers in the world when measured by scheduled passengers carried.

Currently, American Airlines has one daily flight from Miami, with a seat capacity of 172 people per flight.

Between January and April, the airline brought 4,211 persons into Trinidad.

“This development is a testament to the increasing interest in our destination and the need for more airlift. JetBlue and American Airlines expanding its service will provide travellers from North America with more options and greater convenience when planning their trips. We look forward to working with both airlines to promote travel to Trinidad and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences,” Tourism Trinidad’s chief executive officer Carla Cupid said.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell added, “this development is a positive one for tourism. It is one of the many successful outcomes from the Routes Americas 2023 conference held in March, where we engaged in discussions with both airlines that sought to make air travel sustainable and create new routes and connections to and through Trinidad and Tobago.”

“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, and Tourism Trinidad Ltd along with the Airports Authority and our partner airlines will continue to implement strategies to improve air service into Trinidad and Tobago,” a release from Tourism Trinidad stated yesterday.

