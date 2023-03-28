Amerijet expands with new service centre in PoS

There has been a significant increase in the earnings of the Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (EXIMBank), driven by increased sales of foreign exchange to businesses.

In its audited financial statement released today, the bank is reporting growth in its revenue of 75.8 per cent for the financial year ended December 31, 2022.

The results, the EXIMBank’s chief executive officer Navin Dookeran told the Sunday Business, was driven by the increased earning from its sale of foreign exchange.