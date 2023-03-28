Amerijet expands with new service centre in PoS

Miami-based cargo carrier Amerijet International Airlines has expanded its operations with a Shared Services Centre in Port of Spain.
It has created jobs for 25 professionals, the company said yesterday.
Amerijet has been operating in Trinidad and Tobago for 32 years, providing freight shipping services.
At the opening of their new office at Victoria Avenue, Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, chief financial officer of Amerijet International Joe Mozzali said the company identified Trinidad as the ideal location for a regionally located service centre.
“Trinidad fits the definition to also look for a highly educated, skilled workforce. I am extremely excited about our growth opportunities for the centre,” Mozzali said.
The Shared Services Centre will handle financial and management functions and report directly to the company’s Miami headquarters.
Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said this investment was valued at $13.5 million and will support internal services such as accounts payable and receivable, revenue accounting, project management, and business intelligence to its customers’ functions.
Gopee-Scoon said the headcount of 25 workers in finance and management is expected to double soon.
The minister noted that American firms are some of the largest foreign investors in this country.
“For example, in the business processing outsourcing sector, which provides services including marketing, outbound sales, verifications, and customer care services, a further $40.5 million in investments by US companies, became operational in 2022 employing approximately 500 persons. This country is working towards becoming the regional hub of choice for trade in services,” Gopee-Scoon emphasised.
Furthermore, she said T&T and the US share a long-standing and important trading relationship, with the US being the country’s top trading partner.
For instance, Gopee-Scoon said exports to the US increased by 31.5 per cent to $30 billion from 2021 to 2022, largely due to an increase in energy prices.
She said non-energy exports also grew by seven per cent to $5.6 billion from 2021 to 2022 and, as it relates to imports, Trinidad and Tobago imported approximately $16 billion in 2022 which represented an increase from 2021 by $3 billion.
“The trade balance is in our favour, largely on account of the exports of anhydrous ammonia, ferrous products from iron ore, liquefied natural gas, methanol, crude petroleum and urea,” Gopee-Scoon said.
The Government is committed to providing opportunities for investors like Amerijet through the introduction of the Special Economic Zones regime which is nearing completion.
United States Ambassador Candace Bond, who was also present at the opening of the office, said she was pleased to see a concrete example of the economic ties between the two countries, and the ways the private sector can support each other to create opportunity and prosperity.