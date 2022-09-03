Amid upbeat analysis, notes of caution

FRIDAY’S Spotlight on the Economy 2022 had much good news: a reduced deficit; stable and rising foreign reserves; an increase in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and a reduction in the debt to GDP ratio.
On the fiscal front, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Suzette Taylor Lue Chee, said the revised estimate of revenue for 2022 was $51.5 billion, about $8 billion more than the original estimate of $43.3 billion in the 2022 budget presentation. That means revenue for the 2022 fiscal year is now expected to be 19 per cent more than the original estimate.
The permanent secretary said the Ministry of Finance had revised its estimate of expenditure to $55.2 billion. That is up from the original estimate of $52.4 billion, an increase of 5.3 per cent. That means the revised budget deficit for 2022 is expected $3.7 billion, much smaller than the original deficit estimate of $9.09 billion.
“As indicated previously, it is likely that expenditure will be less than our current working estimate, so we expect that the deficit will be lower than $3.7 billion,” said Lue Chee.
Delivering the feature address, Finance Minister, Colm Imbert, said he is confident that the fiscal deficit for 2022 would come in at $2 billion.
He also pointed to a slide demonstrating that T&T is an example of a low-pressure economy, given its finances, at this time.
That slide assessed the impact of the misery index, which adds the unemployment and inflation rates, and factored in the fiscal and current account deficits on 14 countries in the region. Mr Imbert said because of the recovery of the T&T economy, it “is going into a situation of low pressure because of our finances”.
While delivering good news, several speakers intimated that now was not the time to throw caution to the wind., especially with regard to the Government’s spending.
The need for caution was first raised by the deputy Central Bank Governor, Dr Dorian Noel, who said export prices of T&T’s main energy exports are likely “in the near months,” to remain high and gradually adjust downwards, as geopolitical tensions and supply chain effects fade.
But he warned: “With regard to the risk balance, the risks (to the domestic economy), are skewed to the downside, for the time being, hence we have to be adequately prepared for the possibility of much earlier and rapid downward reversal in prices (of energy exports).”
Noel added that in the circumstances of the possibility of a sudden and sharp reversal in energy prices, it is imperative that T&T focus on rebuilding and enhancing its economic buffers—such as the country’s foreign reserves and its Heritage and Stabilisation Fund—which were weakened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the current economic environment.
“In addition, we have to be extremely prudent, and perhaps err on the side of caution, in weighing policy considerations over the short and medium terms. Poor or misaligned policy choices may delay the return to sustainable growth or require corrective adjustments at a later date,” said Noel.
And Imbert, who was upbeat for most of his presentation, concluded it by saying: “We cannot lower our guard. As the deputy Governor of the Central Bank has pointed out, with such an unusual degree of uncertainty in the world economy, and with extreme volatility in commodity prices—...and the prices will come down—we have to emerge from the current crisis stronger...”
In his final words at the Spotlight, Mr Imbert said: “Things are looking better, but we have to be very careful going forward, because we don’t know what the future will bring.”
And Prime Minister Dr Rowley’s final words—the last words of the Spotlight—were: “We are making sacrifices everyday. And what one wants to know is that when you make a sacrifice that you get some benefit from it and not squander it by trying to be either capricious or irresponsible.
“We do have limitations. There is a finite amount of resources available and the Government commits to ensure that whatever fiscal space we have, we will use it to try and grow the economy, while providing comfort and aid to those who are least able to look after themselves.
“To do that we need to rely on our role in the international marketplace, which at this time has some favourable out-turns for us.
“We don’t know how long that will last, but we have to be careful to make the best use of what is coming to us from the international environment...As we try to be upbeat about what is coming to us in the additional revenue, we also have to keep our focus on the source of that, and how tenuous that might be.”