Amid upbeat analysis, notes of caution

Economist Dr Indera Sagewan is not buying into Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s “good times story” about the state of Trinidad and Tobago’s economy.

“The minister speaks of things being so much better, but when we look around us, when we look at the quality of our road network, when we look at crime, those things certainly don’t support the Minister’s good time story,” she said yesterday, in an immediate response to Imbert’s presentation at the Spotlight on the Economy event at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.