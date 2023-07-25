‘An agent of digital transformation in T&T’

BARBADOS-BASED telecoms provider, Neptune Communications, is aiming to be an “agent of digital transformation” in this country, its chief executive officer Julian Jordan has said.
“We see some very important potential opportunities around moving the digital transformation question in Trinidad and Tobago forward in a decisive way,” Jordan told Express Business.
In a notice by the Telecommunications Authority of T&T, it was announced that Neptune Communications has been granted ten-year concessions to operate a public international telecommunications network and a public domestic fixed wireless (via satellite) telecommunications network and public domestic fixed telecommunications services.
Jordan said the company currently offers 100 per cent geographic coverage for broadband across T&T.
“So our footprint right now covers all of Trinidad and Tobago, so anywhere that any business, any government agency, in a rural community that needs internet access and really is prepared to sign up for service can get that service now,” he said.
But Jordan said this is just the tip of the iceberg of what Neptune can offer to T&T.
“We want to be an agent of digital transformation. This is just the very beginning of what we are planning to do in Trinidad and Tobago,” Jordan said.
“In a past life a big part of what I did was I advised a number of big organisations including parts of the World Bank around their digital broadband initiatives and how they advised countries, other developing countries, around how to use broadband to grow their economies, to make themselves more self-sufficient, to improve the lives of their citizens,” he said.
Jordan said Neptune hopes to engage the Ministry of Digital Transformation, to see how they can help with this country’s digital thrust.
“Neptune would be looking forward to an opportunity to sit down with the key digital transformation stakeholders including the minister to have a discussion about our own views and to see how we can help be an agent of digital transformation in the context of Trinidad,” he said.
Jordan said Neptune will remain focused on its mission.
“And that is to really bring what we call resilient broadband communication to business and government so that you can remain online reliably,” he said.
And that, Jordan said, is what is called “redundant connectivity”.
“If you don’t have resilience and connectivity you can’t exploit the cloud services and if you cannot exploit cloud services you are really not in the game,” he said.
“We have a tendency in this part of the world to consume the Internet and to not be productive with it; we don’t use it to generate profit or to make ourselves more resilient or stronger as a society and a community and that is one of the things that we are in the process of changing,” Jordan said.
“If you were to ask the average person on the street what the Internet has done for their daily life I expect you probably hear it makes it more fun, it is entertaining, not more productive. They haven’t become richer and more prosperous because of it and part of our vision is to change that,” he said.
Jordan said the goal is for Neptune to sign up its first customer in Trinidad and Tobago by next month.
He listed the “regulatory process” as being one of the major challenges that Neptune has had to face.
“That is a very big challenge and it is something that really seals off the sheep from the goat and so that has been one big challenge,” he said.
Another one he said was helping customers understand the need for redundancy.
“So it is a kind of a new concept, it is something you worry about only when you don’t have your primary service provider working then everybody gets vexed and says why we don’t have a backup,” Jordan said.
“It is saying you are prepared for the floods and the hurricanes and the earthquakes and so on; nobody is taking that on and then you are scrambling. That is a cultural thing, a historical cultural thing,” he said.
Jordan said it is preparing yourself for if the worst happens.
“There are all these things that could go wrong and if things go wrong there are all these things about your business that are going to end up happening that is not very good,” Jordan said.
“But until people taste it they tend to be wondering about whether they really need to do business continuity planning and if they really need to make provisions for a bad event,” he said.
Some of this country’s major corporations have been hit hard by cyber security incidents in recent times, Jordan said.
“Redundancy does not solve that but it mitigates it,” he said.
However, while Jordan said Neptune hopes to be an agent for digital transformation here, he is adamant that the company is not the panacea for this country’s digital issues.
Instead, he said he hopes to work with like-minded organisations.
“We are not a silver bullet to the answers and we are always looking for proactive partners who are looking to not be constrained by legacy thinking, people who are looking to advance and push the envelope forward, advance things and to have an open mind about how you make progress,” he said.
Jordan said at this time Neptune is not focused on households.
“That is something that we have thought about, we are very deliberate in what we do, we have very specific things that we are going to be doing and there are very specific things that we are not going to be doing initially,” he said.
As a result of this Jordan said Neptune is not too concerned by Elon Musk’s Starlink’s entry into the T&T market.
Starlink was granted a concession effective May 17.
“We are pleased that they (Starlink) have been allowed to operate in T&T, I think that’s by and large going to be good for Trinidad in the long run,” Jordan said.
“Anyone who says differently from that you should wonder about what their motivations really are,” he said.
Jordan said Neptune’s view is that if you are responsible for a corporate network or a government network you need to be very circumspect in how you go about introducing “reliance on fanciful things you have seen on the web”.
“It is not that Starlink does not work; it does, but you as a corporate network administrator have enormous responsibilities in today’s world about making sure that you stay online,” he said.
Jordan said 30 years ago staying online was not a big thing because nobody was online.
“Now if you are not online it is panic stations so therefore corporate administrators, chief information officers, chief financial officers, chief executive officers ought to be very, very concerned about cyber security risks the ability to stay online, going online conducting business online,” he said.