In 2020, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce (T&T Chamber) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Labour’s HIV Workplace Advocacy Unit (HWAU). Through this series of articles, which is provided courtesy the HWAU, we continue to support the Unit in its goal to sensitise the business community and create safe and healthy workplace environments.
HIV and AIDS continue to present major challenges for those infected and affected, and their workplaces. In 2020, the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) reported that at the end of 2019, 38 million people globally were living with HIV, of whom 36.2 million were adults. In addition, data collected from 25 countries reported that more than 50 per cent of adults have discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV. The impact of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) on the workplace, through stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS, has been widely recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and other sources. This can result from practices such as pre-employment HIV testing or screening, discriminatory terms or conditions for continued employment, breaches of confidentiality, unfair dismissals on the basis of real or perceived HIV status, and the denial of employee benefits.
The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (GoRTT) recognises the significant role of the ILO and its constituents in responding to HIV and AIDS through the world of work, which if left unaddressed can undermine the attainment of decent work and sustainable development. As a member country of the ILO, Trinidad and Tobago adopted the ILO Recommendation Concerning HIV and AIDS and the World of Work, 2010 (No. 200) in June 2010. Employers are therefore encouraged by the HWAU to adopt and implement the National Workplace Policy (NWP) on HIV and AIDS to address these issues in the workplace. If not managed effectively, employers may risk employees reporting for duty discouraged and/or depressed. In addition, there is the potential loss of skilled workers and increased turnover of staff which can lead to decreased profits. A workplace policy therefore encourages action on the part of the employer and the worker to make a concerted effort towards the prevention of HIV and AIDS and therefore, mitigate its impact.
In this regard, the Chamber joins with the HWAU in inviting members of the business community to engage the Unit for the development of their Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS. A partnership with the Unit affords both the employer and employee:
I. Technical Assistance for the development or revision of Workplace Policies on HIV and AIDS. Organisations are asked to submit their Workplace policies for review by Advocacy Officers to ensure compliance with the National Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS (NWP) and in particular the ten key guiding principles of the ILO. Organisations who have not yet developed Workplace policies, are assisted through the following steps:
1. Developing a policy task team or HIV Committee
2. Drafting the policy
3. Consultation and negotiation (Social dialogue with employers, employees, trade unions, etc.)
4. Finalising the policy
5. Implementing the policy (Through the development and implementation of a HIV Workplace Programme)
6. Monitoring the effectiveness of the policy. Additional documents inclusive of a policy template are also shared with the organisation.
II. To achieve effective implementation of a Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS, training in Peer Education and Skills Building in Policy Development are conducted. In collaborating with the Unit, client organisations are offered the opportunity to be trained as Peer Educators who, following the training, would be delegated as focal points for managing the organisation’s response to HIV. The Skills Building in Policy Development training is a three-day workshop also offered to organisations to actively participate in the development of their organisation’s Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS.
III. The Unit also provides technical assistance with the development of HIV Workplace Programmes, to operationalise the organisation’s workplace policy, by putting your policy into action. A Needs Assessment Survey will be developed in collaboration with the HWAU to ensure a targeted programme towards the level of knowledge and areas of focus, requiring attention within the workplace in regard to HIV and AIDS. An annual programme of activities will also be developed for the organisation, to spotlight and acknowledge HIV and AIDS as a workplace issue. The overall objective of activities chosen will be to mitigate the impact of stigma and discrimination as well as, prevent the transmission of HIV in the workplace.
IV. The HWAU conducts sensitisation sessions with employers and employees on HIV as a workplace issue and managing HIV in the workplace while highlighting the core principles of the NWP. Sessions are usually conducted on-site, however, with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, virtual sessions have become the norm.
V. Organisations are also assisted in the creation of Information Education and Communication (IEC) materials to inform and educate workers about HIV and AIDS. IEC material provides information on HIV and AIDS prevention and transmission, the organisation’s Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS, resource referrals, and safer sex practices. Additional IEC materials are also provided by the HWAU via the Unit’s E-library facility. Referrals to resources such as care, treatment and support centres, Non-Governmental Organisations and treatment sites are also facilitated by the HWAU.
Developing your workplace policy on HIV and AIDS demonstrates a willingness to promote openness and acceptance of persons living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, recognising their rights are protected in the workplace. In addition to this, implementation of a policy can increase profit and productivity, boost employee morale, maintain institutional memory and reduce high levels of absenteeism. Moreover, this achievement signals a high level of social responsibility and may enhance an organisation’s corporate profile.
To access any of the services mentioned above, you can contact Ms Heather Rodney — HWAU Manager, at 462-5236 or e-mail hivadvocacy2018@gmail.com. All services are provided free of charge.