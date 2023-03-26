An Arima icon

Businessman Balliram “Bally” Maharaj is Arima’s finest son. This was just one of the ways in which Maharaj was described at the gala and festive launch of his book, From Tomato Boy to Business Magnate, which was recently held at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain.
The book, which was written by former teacher and Hummingbird Medal Gold recipient (1997) Shamshu Deen, was lauded as more than just a biography. Deen said the research process to complete the book took him to villages in India, where he was able to trace Maharaj’s genealogy.
The book follows Maharaj from birth to age 81 and the remarkable things that have taken place in his life over all those years. It is Deen’s third published book. Deen said, “One aspect of the research of Indian genealogy is that we have to get proof; otherwise, you are just making things up. We listen to the stories, but we must prove the stories that we hear.
“With Bally’s story, I got that extra bit of information that I needed. We needed to do research to get the evidence, which is a combination of what the family says and what is supported by the documentation, which is very important. To present Bally’s ancestry in book form, I was lucky that Bally did something that I beg other people to do, which is to please gather your family history, talk to your elders. Bally was wise enough to take out his video camera and speak to his parents, his uncles, and so on, and I was able to decipher certain things that would lead us to the correct documentation,” Deen said.
Deen said the National Archives was an important source of assistance during the writing process. “I went to the National Archives, and the staff were so helpful that I was able to get stuff that would make my writing easier. I found Bally’s paternal grandfather, Changa. There were Changas, but in order to get the correct one, we developed something that is called an arrival scenario because there were many other Changas who came, but none of them came with a wife named Soogie, who was Bally’s grandmother.
Deen said, “I was able to see the Orange Grove Estate, and with their emigration passes, I was able to find the villages that were mentioned. India has about 600,000 villages, so where was I going to start to find that village if I didn’t know it?
“There are documents at the National Archives to help us find these documents, and such a document was found in the ship registers, which contained the emigration passes, and we were able to get the village and the police station that controlled that village, and so on and we were able to think that we were on the right track and co-ordinated our people here in Trinidad with the people in India, so all of these things helped in the writing process. The material was coming in to us and that is what we have presented to you,” Deen said.
Doing Arimians proud
Former politician Ashton Ford highlighted Maharaj’s 37-year campaign for the construction of the Arima General Hospital. Ford said Maharaj’s campaign was peaceful and an inspiration for Arima residents who are still struggling for basic amenities.
“In 1983, his father died at the then hospital under conditions that were not of the highest standard. By 1985, the old hospital was demolished under my watch, and maybe that inspired him to work and campaign for a new hospital along with a group of Arimians with the appropriate name Friends of Arima Hospital Society.
Ford said, “From 1985 on, we campaigned tirelessly, which resulted in many ad hoc arrangements that culminated with the general hospital in 2020. It was not easy; during the period several prime ministers passed—George Chambers, Arthur NR Robinson, Patrick Manning, Basdeo Panda, Kamla Persad-Bissessar; and you know what is very significant about this campaign, Mr Anthony Garcia supported his protest.
“Not once did he organise blocking of the roads, burning tyres or anything of the sort. It was just a peaceful protest throughout Arima, and this approach will definitely serve as an inspiration for Arimians who are now clamouring for key facilities in every aspect of life in the royal chartered borough, whether it is education, social service, culture, community development, or sports,” Ford said.
Ford said the Arima Borough is still struggling for basic amenities. “After all, the borough has been in existence for three centuries. In 1888, when it was officially granted the Royal Borough by Queen Victoria, the 20th century passed, and we are now in the 21st century and still waiting. We ought to be at this point in time, but we are still fighting for basic amenities that have already been provided for other districts that are not yet boroughs. Bally Maharaj has set an example for a struggle for us to achieve. Hopefully his story will inspire Arimians to continue to make Arima proud,” Ford said.
‘Trini to the bone’
According to Dr Thomas Isaac, the book is more than a biography; it is a guide to practical living and rational decision-making, as well as a guide to proper business practices. “It seeks to instruct the reader in proper business practices, shifting effortlessly from a descriptive to a prescriptive modality. “This is a biography that morphs into a reference manual for folks setting up small or large-scale business enterprises, a guide for clients seeking life insurance and certainly a guide to good and decent citizenship and nation building,” Isaac said.
Isaac added, “This publication has a special significance and merit. It touches on our collective experience as Arima people, which no other contemporary of our generation to my knowledge has attempted, and somewhat immortalised in literature from the immediate post-war period to the present time what it really means to be an Arimaian.
“Whatever the idiosyncrasies and uniqueness of the very special life he has lived, Bally is a true son of the soil, one that we are very proud to number among our peers. This biography will give him an unforgettable location in the collective memory for generations to come.
“The book is essentially a biography recounting the narrative of the subject’s personal pilgrimages, studiously engaged in the cultivation of relationships, in the management of experience, and with a strong family structure, and a deep attachment to his father. Bally’s unique subjectivity emerges, taking on a life of its own,” Isaac said.
Isaac described Maharaj as Trini to the bone. “Bally is Trini to the bone, beating pan, enjoying music with Daisy Voisin, playing cricket in the Savannah, joining the Arima Cricket Club as the first non-white member and eventually managing its operations, identifying with the First Peoples, supporting the initiatives of Chief Ricardo (Bharath-Hernandez), assisting in the development of Arima Hindu School and organising Phagwa. This is someone who has become all things to all men with a soul big enough to contain it all and to share himself intimately with others,” Isaac said.
Minister in the Ministry of Education, Lisa Morris-Julian, said she grew up knowing of Maharaj’s philanthropy, love for people, and business etiquette. She said it was his love for culture that encouraged a young Lord Kitchener to sing his first calypso.
“The charities, the events, and the deep love and community he has for Arima. When I think about Arima, I think of Bally Maharaj. When I think about progress, I think of the Maharaj family. Mr Maharaj has been a beacon of light in Arima. He has been an encouragement and a supporter.
Many young mothers would tell you stories of going to him for help just so they could make it to the end of the month. Many footballers and cricketers would say it was Bally who dipped his hand in his pocket to make sure that they got something,” Morris-Julian said.
Morris-Julian also described Maharaj as an icon. “He is also an icon throughout Trinidad and Tobago and a major player in the distribution industry in wholesale and retail. He understands the value of business, but most importantly, he understands the value of family,” Morris-Julian said.