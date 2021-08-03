RUM and bitters producer, Angostura Holdings Ltd, reported yesterday that its after-tax profit for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 improved by 36 per cent compared with the same period in 2020.
In a notice on the T&T Stock Exchange website, Angostura said the increase in its profitability for the first half of its financial year was driven by three main factors:
• An improvement in gross profit margins;
• An improvement in credit outlook in international markets; and
• An increase in the return on investment of surplus funds.
In a statement signed by its chairman, Terrence Bharath, Angostura said improvements in the efficiency of its wastewater treatment facility led to an increase in its gross profit margin to 48 per cent from 46 per cent over the prior period as distillery alcohol production normalised in 2021 compared to 2020.
“An improvement in international markets, both in terms of revenue and credit outlook, directly impacted the Expected Credit Loss (“ECL”) model resulting in a significant write back of $4 million of this selling expense at June 30, 2021,” according to Bharath.
He said in 2020, consideration of the specific Covid-19 factor in accordance with International Accounting Standards had an exceptional negative impact on operating margins.
The increase in returns on the investment of surplus funds of $2.5m or 46 per cent further secured growth in profit before tax of $73.95 million for the six-month period in 2021. That was an improvement of 20 per cent over the $61.6 million profit before tax in 2020.
Angostura’s revenue for the six months of its 2021 financial year was $370.3 million, which was a 3.3 per cent improvement over 2020.
“Revenue growth over prior year was mainly driven by recovery in Australasia (Bitters), North America (Bitters), Europe (Bitters and Rum), and the UK (Bitters),” said Bharath, adding, “These markets collectively contributed $43.6 million in revenue growth which was then offset by the contraction in the local market.
The Angostura chairman said the group has faced more severe revenue challenges in the local market this year compared to the first year of the pandemic (2020) “as rising Covid-19 cases locally directly impacted our staff and negatively impacted production.”