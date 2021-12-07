Angostura focuses on innovation

PUBLICLY listed, State-controlled Angostura Holdings Ltd has re-branded its White Oak line of white rums just in time for the Christmas celebrations.
Executive manager—marketing, Hema Ramkissoon, in a sit-down interview with Express Business at Angostura House in Laventille, said the brand now has a modern finish complete with a new signature.
“The font will be different… Also a big thing for Angostura is the sustainable packaging elements, which the company is proud of. We are excited to introduce this to the public, not just the new look, but the company is understanding the bigger purpose and, under this current board, sustainability is their key role in the global economy.”
Ramkissoon explained that Angostura is a global player and in keeping with that environmental goal it looked at the Forest Stewardship Council which certified and partnered with the company to ensure that all elements of their packaging come from sustainable forests.
Asked who was advising the rum and bitters company on the re-branding, Ramkissoon said the company works with both local and international consultants, along with the brand team.
“The board identifies a mandate, we look at global trends, a lot of research is done as to where we go in the direction of our brands and new products. The board saw fit to push the envelope, as the company sees Trinidad as a global player and we have enlisted a number of international agencies to do research, about packaging developments and to give us audits.
“These are not decisions we take lightly. The re-branding is sometimes years in the making but the company does a lot of testing before we go to market,” she said.
She said after the research was completed, the company felt that the fourth quarter of 2021 would have been the best time to launch the re-branded White Oak rums.
Ramkissoon said the re-branding exercise is part of the push by the company to continue to roll out its innovation pipeline.
Asked whether there is a risk that in re-branding White Oak, Angostura can lose its core market for the product, the marketing executive said: “Anytime you introduce something, there is always a risk. Let me give an example of the LLB drink which is now called Chill. Consumers were so attached to the Angostura product that they moved with us. I think our communication surrounding the White Oak re-branding, would basically say that. This is a product that the consumers love and we are now moving up the global trends,” she outlined.
Questioned as to how much the re-branding exercise cost, Ramkissoon said it was difficult to quantify a cost at this time as the re-branding phase is ongoing and more is in store for the White Oak brand come 2022.
Five new White Oak flavours have been introduced: Sorrel, Coconut, Watermelon, Pink Grapefruit and Pineapple.
Expansion
Earlier this year Tamboo Spice Rum was introduced and consumers can expect to see another flavour of Chill added to the line before the end year.
Ramkissoon said Angostura’s innovation is not slowing down anytime soon, so the public can expect more brand expansions in 2022.
“Stay tuned; another big announcement for our rum line is coming very soon. We are cautiously optimistic that we would make the reveal in 2021. The chairman of the board will make the announcement publicly,” Ramkissoon said.
New limited edition rums
Angostura is adding two limited edition rums to its collection at the end of this week, Symphony and Tribute Distiller’s Cut.
There will only be 1,800 bottles on the market with Angostura Symphony priced at $750 per bottle and Angostura Tribute Distiller’s Cut at $1,000 per bottle.
The Symphony and Tribute Distiller’s Cut have been matured in special barrels and form part of the Cask Collection.
This limited edition would be only available at Solera Port of Spain and Marabella and duty free stores at the Piarco International Airport.
Giving an insight into the limited editions was John Georges, master distiller at Angostura.
He noted that the company has become involved in not only showcasing the talent of its blenders but the depth of its warehouses.
“Limited editions are aimed at making use of this aged rum and really highlighting the skill and quality of our blenders. The team has come up with two unique blends which really highlight and put on display the depth and quality of Angostura rum stocks,” he said.
Georges, who joined the company in 1982 as a factory manager and worked his way up the ranks, explained the Distiller’s Cut focuses on Angostura’s rum—the blend of three to five rums aged between ten to 25 years, while Symphony is an explosion and is really unique.
“Symphony is not just a Trinidad rum. We have included aged rums from other parts of the Caribbean, to really showcase the talent of the distillers. While the Distiller’s Cut was designed around showing off both the spirit and the effect of a cask, both coming together to form fine rum,” he remarked.
Ramkissoon interjected by saying that this is the second edition of the Tribute line, as the first was the Chairman’s Choice, which was released last year.
“No, this is Distiller’s Cut. This is the second incarnation of this line. The first time we released this there were 510 bottles that sold in two days.”
She added that the company will be looking at trends for the premiumisation of the market and will tap into that with the intention of taking them globally, as the aim is to expand exports.
Ramkissoon stated that all the new products that Angostura has placed on the market, over the years, have been doing well.
Angostura wins Exporter of the Year
The rum producer is the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s 2021 champion exporter.
The awards were held last month.
The rum producer is the recipient of the award for Internationally Known... T&T Owned Company of the Year (IKTTO)—the only category of the annual Champions of Business awards reserved for a company.
Instituted in 2014 when the chamber re-branded and expanded the Business Hall of Fame event, the IKTTO award is given to an exporter who demonstrated its ability to penetrate foreign markets while maintaining a recognisable Trinidad and Tobago brand.
Angostura is a household name in T&T, with its signature Angostura Bitters being not only a flavouring for drinks, but an ingredient for a wide variety of local dishes and even medicinal home remedies. The recipe for Angostura aromatic bitters has not been changed since the first bottle was introduced to the world in 1824 and remains a top secret.