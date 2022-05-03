Angostura profits rise 8.7% for 2021

Ian Forbes

DESPITE the general economic slowdown brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, rum and bitters producer Angostura Holdings Ltd recorded a profit after tax of $158.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The company said in its Annual Report for 2021 the $158.3 million represented an increase of 8.7 per cent over the prior fiscal year.

In giving a breakdown of the financial results, acting chief executive officer Ian Forbes said revenue increased by 1.8 per cent to $921.6 million compared to $905.4 million recorded in 2020, making it the fifth consecutive year of top line growth following a period of revenue contraction from 2015 to 2016.

“In addition, the revenue achieved in 2021 was also the highest revenue recorded by the company over the past seven years, a monumental achievement despite the difficulty and uncertainty of the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, with severe challenges in the local and global economy,” he said.

Forbes noted that bitters growth across the region was approximately 30 per cent while Premium Rums sales grew by 34 per cent in the EMEAA (Europe Middle East Africa and Asia ), recovering from poor sales in 2020 because of the pandemic.

However, the acting CEO said the local branded business sales were lower by $3.5 million or one per cent mainly due to reduced local rum and other alcohol sales as the bar premise remained closed for 75 per cent of the year and reopened with restrictions.

“The coronavirus pandemic had a more severe impact on Trinidad and Tobago in 2021 vs 2020 with reduced consumer spending due to unemployment and re-prioritisation of expenses to more essential items, as well as higher numbers of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and death,” Forbes added.

Fruitful innovation drive

Also commenting in the annual report, chairman Terrence Bharath said the impact of the pandemic was more severely felt than in 2020 with the loss of the Carnival season, reduced consumer spending, various public health restrictions and general uncertainty affecting demand. Revenue in the local market declined by 1 per cent, or $8 million.

Furthermore, Bharath said Angostura continued its innovation drive which boosted revenues, with new products in every segment.

“In the premium rum segment, the launch of Angostura Tribute and Symphony in December was well received. In standard rums, White Oak Grapefruit and Pineapple flavoured rums boosted local consumption. The innovative Tamboo Spiced Rum was launched locally and will be expanded internationally in 2022,” he said.

On the export side, the chairman said the company expanded its reach of Angostura cocoa bitters in the LATAM region including Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

“In 2021, our presence in this region grew significantly, fuelled by the strong distribution of bitters. In the EMEAA region, we tapped into five unique markets – Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Tanzania, Zanzibar and the Maldives. In addition, we recorded significant growth in Nigeria and China,” he said.

Bharath added that the Group’s growth drivers were credited to aggressive off-trade growth, extension of shelf space and increased visibility, major event activations, trade promotions, sponsorships, key branding in the on-trade segment at critical outlets and e-commerce listings.

