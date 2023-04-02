Angostura records $1b in revenue

Terrence Bharath

chairman:

Terrence Bharath

Spirits producer Angostura has recorded revenue of more than $1 billion.

This after two years impacted by Covid-19, during which time Angostura Holdings Ltd reinforced its investment to support future growth of its international business and the local market’s full reopening in fiscal 2022, chairman Terrence Bharath said in his statement on the group’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“As a result, we are proud to report the achievement of revenue of $1.03 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022, which represents growth of 11.8 per cent over the prior year,” he said. “This historic achievement of crossing the one-billion-dollar revenue mark is a remarkable one in the local manufacturing sector and represents the highest recorded sales in the history of the company.”

He said international markets drove 60 per cent of revenue growth, primarily due to increased demand for Angostura Bitters in North America and EMEAA (Europe, Middle-East, Africa and Asia).

“We also experienced recovery of the on-trade segment, with a heavy focus on cocktails in Europe, and consolidation of our distributor network to drive efficiency in the United States of America.

“Locally, growth was driven by rum sales and our imported portfolio. Given the removal of most Covid-19 restrictions in 2022, the on-premise channel was fully re-opened, compared to closure for most of the year in 2021,” Bharath stated.

The group continued to experience the aftermath of Covid-19, including supply chain disruption, the escalating cost of production related to raw material price increases and general global inflationary pressure, he noted.

“This adversely impacted the cost of raw materials and production overheads across all product categories, resulting in a decline in the gross profit margin to 46 per cent, compared to 47 per cent in 2021,” he stated.

Profit before Tax was $204 million, which was five per cent below the prior fiscal year.

After tax profit was $145.2 million.

The board of directors recommends a final dividend in respect of the year ended December 31, 2022 of $0.25 per share, which will result in the total dividend declared for 2022 remaining consistent with the prior year.

This dividend will be paid on July 31, 2023, to shareholders on record as at July 12, 2023,” Bharath stated.

