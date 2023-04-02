Angostura records $1b in revenue

Spirits producer Angostura has recorded revenue of more than $1 billion.

This after two years impacted by Covid-19, during which time Angostura Holdings Ltd reinforced its investment to support future growth of its international business and the local market’s full reopening in fiscal 2022, chairman Terrence Bharath said in his statement on the group’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

“As a result, we are proud to report the achievement of revenue of $1.03 billion for