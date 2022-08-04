Angostura reports $67.6 million profit

RUM and bitters manufacturer, Angostura Holdings Ltd, yesterday declared an after-tax profit of $67.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, a 21.7 per cent improvement over the $55.56 million the company earned in the same period in 2021.
For the period January 1 to June 30, 2022, the company recorded revenue of $459.99 million, which was 24.2 per cent more than the $370.35 million for the same period in 2021.
Angostura disclosed that its local revenue for the six-month period was $264.1 million, which represents an increase of 19 per cent over the comparative period in 2021. The company said the recovery of the on-premise trade (bars, hotels and entertainment centres) in the second quarter was mainly responsible for the growth in local revenue. The company’s local revenue accounted for 57.4 per cent of its total revenues.
Angostura said its international revenue grew by 29 per cent to $178 million in the first six months of 2022, from $137.8 million in the same period in 2021.
“Profitability has improved compared to the same period in the last financial year, with a gross profit margin of 51 per cent, as compared to 48 per cent in 2021, an operating margin of 19.5 per cent as compared to 17.9 per cent in 2021 and a profit before tax margin of 21.4 per cent compared to 20 per cent in 2021,” said Angostura chairman, Terrence Bharath, in his review of the results.
He said the company’s performance was achieved despite sustained pandemic-induced changes in buying patterns, global supply chain constraints and geopolitical shocks, which have resulted in challenges with logistics, shipping and widespread inflationary pressures.
“The robust management of expenses and improvements in production efficiencies have contributed to improvements in overall profitability, notwithstanding these drawbacks,” said Bharath.
He said Angostura has a positive outlook for the second half of 2022, in spite of the market volatility, growing inflation and external shocks, adding, “We are confident that our performance will continue along this current trajectory, with the support of our stakeholders and the ongoing dedication of our employees.