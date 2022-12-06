Anita Gajadhar: T&T’s rising star at Proman

IN JUST 17-and-a-half years, Trinidad-born Anita Gajadhar’s analytical abilities, focus and work ethic have led to her promotion to the leadership of Proman, the petrochemical company headquartered in Switzerland that is a world player in the methanol market.
Educated at St Augustine Girls’ High School and The UWI St Augustine, she received a degree in management and finance and an MBA from Heriot-Watt University.
She started her career at Proman in April 2005 as a business analyst, after which she was given the responsibility for the marketing and logistics of the AUM (ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and melamine) complex at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate in 2008.
More promotions followed: In 2010, she became head of marketing and logistics for methanol from Point Lisas; she took over as commercial manager of AUM and methanol, with responsibility for the marketing and logistics in 2014. In April 2018, she moved to Switzerland to start up Proman Shipping as managing director.
She was promoted again in 2020, becoming managing director for marketing and logistics for all of the company’s products: AUM, methanol and ammonia. With that last promotion, Gajadhar became part of the executive leadership team at Proman, responsible for marketing, logistics and shipping.
Asked what she thinks are the skills that led to her sharp ascent in the group, Gajadhar said: “I think I am highly analytical. I actually started my career at Petrotrin as analyst, so I gained a good understanding of the oil and gas sector when I was there. Moving to Methanol Holdings Trinidad Ltd (MHTL), and being an analyst, meant that I was involved in all aspects of the business. So while I might not be an engineer involved in the production part of the business, I had to understand the economics, I had to understand how methanol was made because that impacted all of our investments,” she said.
Gajadhar also attributes her rise to having to interact with Proman’s international marketing team, which meant she had to know the company’s end customers and what they needed.
The mentors she had at the company also contributed to her career success.
“My biggest mentor is who the vessel is named after, Dennis Patrick,” the MHTL CEO who died in August 2019 at 62.
The vessel she referred to is the Stena Pro Patria, the methanol-fueled tanker that was renamed in a ceremony at the Hyatt Regency late last month.
The Stena Pro Patria is the first of six methanol-fueled tankers, that Proman is building in a joint venture with the Swedish tanker shipping company, Stena Bulk. Three of the vessels have been delivered already, one is due to be delivered this month and the last two are due to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Shipping fuelled by methanol was Proman’s “first major diversification away from the business” of producing and marketing petrochemicals, said Gadjadhar.
Proman is the second largest producer of methanol in the world.
“Being part of the leadership team at Proman means that I never have a boring moment in life because we are always looking at various projects. I am not just stagnated in to my field of marketing and logistics. I am always involved in the strategic decision making for the company.”
The company has the capacity to produce 4.1 million tonnes of methanol per annum at its five plants on the Point Lisas Industrial Estate—it produces about 3.6 million tonnes per annum at this time. It owns 50 per cent of a 1.8 million tonne per annum methanol facility in Beaumont, Texas on the Gulf coast. Proman has a second methanol plant producing 70,000 tonnes per annum in Pampa Texas and it has shareholding in the Oman methanol facility, which produces about one million tonnes per year.
Proman also produces ammonia, the liquid fertiliser UAN (urea-ammonium nitrate) and melamine at Point Lisas.
She said Proman is exploring the possibility of producing low-carbon methanol at its facilities in Trinidad.
“Green methanol is one thing, but we do have the ability to produce traditional methanol with lower-carbon emissions. In Trinidad, we produce ammonia and carbon dioxide is one of the emissions from that production. We recycle the carbon dioxide in our methanol production, capturing about 65 per cent of it. This results in us having a lower carbon-index methanol production, compared to our competitors,” Gadjadhar said.
“We also benefit from the fact that DeNovo Energy, which is Proman’s natural gas producer in Trinidad, has a zero-emission platform (in the Gulf of Paria),” she said, adding: “Having the ability to utilize natural gas from DeNovo allows us to produce one of the lowest carbon-intensity forms of methanol globally.”
For the period January to September 2022, DeNovo Energy produced an average of 71 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas, according to Minister of Energy data.
“For us, because we do have DeNovo, we view Trinidad still as a very good investment for us. The strategy that DeNovo has had is looking at smaller pools of natural gas and investing and monetising these smaller pools of gas.
“So for Proman, as long as we can continue to do that, then we have the ability to maintain the production at our current facilities and potentially—as long as we are able to utilize those small gas pools—expand in the future, if we had to,” said Gajadhar.
She said Proman took the decision to backward integrate its petrochemical production in Trinidad by getting involved in the production of natural gas by DeNovo Energy from offshore Trinidad.